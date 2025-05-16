6 WWE stars who should not win the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The 2025 edition of WWE Money in the Bank is less than a month away. Due to being scheduled so close to Saturday Night's Main Event, bookers have crammed feuds and angles into matches for events two weeks apart.

Several big names will likely have the opportunity to capture this year's coveted briefcase. Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, Chad Gable, and Jey Uso participated in last year's contest.

Which names will have the chance to do so in 2025? Qualifying matches will start on SmackDown and RAW. The next six WWE stars should not win the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

#6. Logan Paul doesn't need another title shot

Logan Paul competed in the 2023 Money in the Bank match. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Since WWE's men’s roster is more loaded than the women’s roster, there are more outliers when it comes to those who should not win Money in the Bank in 2025.

One such name is Logan Paul. He’s a part-timer and isn’t around for multiple weeks at a time. Even to sell his feud with Jey Uso, he showed up after RAW simply for social media numbers.

The Maverick will face Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. He doesn’t need to be immediately thrust into an opportunity for another title shot two weeks later.

#5. Randy Orton may be going after John Cena again

Randy Orton just faced John Cena in what was billed as their last match ever at Backlash. Regardless of how the match finished, he lost.

He may have 14 World title wins, but his time as one of the top faces in WWE is dwindling with each passing week. He has more time behind him than in front of him.

Winning another opportunity for a title shot so soon after losing would make it seem like there aren’t other worthy stars. He’s also won the match in the past and doesn’t need the accolade yet again.

#4. Drew McIntyre won last year's Money in the Bank match

Drew McIntyre would be a perfect candidate to win this year‘s briefcase had he not won and cashed in unsuccessfully last year.

Those two reasons alone should disqualify him from winning the Money in the Bank ladder match in back-to-back years. If he’s going to win another major title, it should happen without winning a specialty match.

The Scottish Warrior may qualify and grasp the briefcase, but it feels like most of his title chances are ruined by another star simply so that he can feud with them.

#3. Cody Rhodes just lost his title at WrestleMania 41

Fans haven’t seen Cody Rhodes since losing the WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. His return could be on the horizon, as he will likely get a shot at the title he was cheated out of.

Since he was already given the accolade of ending Roman Reigns' historic run, he does not need to earn another title shot through a specialty match like Money in the Bank.

He’s the defending two-time Royal Rumble winner, and other stars could use the rub or push associated with winning the briefcase at this point.

#2. Jimmy Uso has a qualifying match

Fans may love every member of the OG Bloodline, but that doesn’t mean Jimmy Uso should be handed a Money in the Bank briefcase win. The Usos are popular again, but Jimmy hasn't risen organically the same way Jey has on RAW.

It also felt like Jimmy was the lowest man on the totem pole in the OG Bloodline, which is why he was the one Solo Sikoa attacked to reform his vision of the group.

The Bloodline angle appears to be over finally, so WWE shouldn't keep relying on its members over the rest of the roster.

#1. Roman Reigns is off WWE programming again

Speaking of the Bloodline, Roman Reigns has never won Money in the Bank. That’s likely because he was always a champion or challenging for the title when not holding it.

He hasn’t been seen since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, even though CM Punk suffered the same fate and returned.

Since he had his historic four-year run with the Universal Championship, the best use of The Tribal Chief going forward would be to help put over up-and-coming and younger stars.

Winning Money in the Bank in 2025 would not help anybody but Roman. He doesn’t need another huge spotlight at this point, especially since other stars are stepping up weekly.

