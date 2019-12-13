6 WWE stars you didn't know married in 2019

Many WWE stars tied the knot in 2019

With WWE's final pay-per-view of the year merely days away, it's a good time to look back and reflect on 2019 as it draws to a close. It's been a year of magical moments, the rise of NXT, the beginning of AEW and of course the history-making women.

Whilst there are many WWE stars who have made an impact inside the ring and in front of the TV cameras, there are others who will look back on 2019 as a huge stepping stone in their personal lives, since it was the year they finally tied the knot.

There are more couples in WWE right now than ever before, so it doesn't come as much of a shock that there were six WWE stars who celebrated exchanging nuptials with the ones they loved this year.

Here are all the couples who have made the long walk down the aisle over the past twelve months.

#6. Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle

Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle finally tied the knot back in June

Drake Maverick has had an interesting run since he debuted as the General Manager of 205 Live, but has since been able to move into one of the strangest storylines on Raw in recent memory.

Maverick has spent the year chasing the 24/7 Championship alongside R-Truth and somehow the former IMPACT Wrestling star was able to make his real-life wedding a part of the storyline.

Maverick tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and Mae Young Classic star Renee Michelle back in the summer, this has since allowed the couple to work together on WWE TV numerous times, with Michelle and Maverick even being able to tag together on an episode of Monday Night Raw, even though Michelle didn't play a huge part in the mixed tag team match.

