6 WWE Superstars who found huge success after leaving the company

Not every Superstar succeeds in WWE. Or if they do, they move on and find more success elsewhere. WWE was once the end-all, be-all for wrestlers, but that isn't the case anymore.

Not only do Superstars have more viable options financially, but there could be bigger things waiting for them. This list focuses on Superstars who benefited from leaving WWE in the world of wrestling, and those who found success in WWE, only to find greater success in the world outside.

#6. Jon Moxley - Left WWE after a major burn out

Jon Moxley. (Image credits: AEW)

Jon Moxley is a Superstar who was very vocal about the reason why he left WWE. Not only was he dissatisfied with the creative aspect of things, but he was ultimately burned out after being one of WWE's "Iron Men" for many years. There was a point where no Superstar in WWE was wrestling as much as he was.

Ultimately, despite his popularity, the Dean Ambrose character was a toned-down version of himself. And given the circumstances, he was never going to reach the ceiling he desired. Jon Moxley, on the other hand, is a whole different story.

Jon Moxley made a huge impact by debuting for All Elite Wrestling and instantly becoming one of the company's centerpieces. While Chris Jericho was the inaugural AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley was the longest-reigning one.

Kenny Omega would ultimately dethrone Jon Moxley, but it took 277 days for anyone to come close to doing so. Jon Moxley's success outside of WWE was instant, and not just in AEW.

In New Japan Pro Wrestling, it didn't take him long to become the IWGP United States Champion. Jon Moxley was always going to find success outside of WWE - he just needed the platform to do so.

Ultimately, it was one of those cases where alternatives to WWE work out for the best, and certain Superstars happen to benefit from it. Jon Moxley was one of those.