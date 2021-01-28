6 WWE Superstars who could lose their push when crowds return

There was never a period in WWE history more unique than the COVID-19 era. From March 2020 till now, WWE has had shows behind closed doors due to government restrictions.

While the ThunderDome has been a success, WWE will be eager to have fans back in the arenas, which is expected to happen from WrestleMania 37 onwards.

Certain WWE Superstars have benefited from the lack of crowds, with some getting the biggest push of their careers. However, getting a push can often be cyclical, and these six WWE stars could lose their push when crowds return.

#6 Will WWE stop pushing Sami Zayn?

Sami Zayn had a great 2020 in WWE. Despite missing several months between WrestleMania 36 and SummerSlam, it was a largely successful year in which he won the Intercontinental Championship twice.

While the first one was impressive, the second one was perhaps even bigger because he came out on top in a feud involving two bonafide former WWE World Champions in AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy.

While he lost the Intercontinental title to Big E, it was a worthy opponent at the right time. Even after that, Sami Zayn has been a prominent part of WWE TV.

While he was regularly featured even when crowds were present, he has been a Superstar who benefited from the lack of crowds in WWE's COVID-19 era.

It will be interesting to see how things play out. Given how big a talent Sami Zayn is, it's even possible that he will end up getting a bigger push once fans return. But as of now, he's in a good spot.

We fully expect a lot of things to change once crowds return, and there's also the possibility of Sami Zayn losing his push in WWE.