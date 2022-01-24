6 WWE Superstars set to debut in 2022 Royal Rumble matches this year

The 35th annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will once again feature a Men's and Women's Rumble Match.

Several entrants have already been announced. Former world champions Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and Big E will enter the Men's Rumble. Natalya, Carmella, Rhea Ripley, and current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will all enter the women's match.

In an unexpected move, WWE already announced several surprise entrants for the 30-Woman Rumble match. Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, The Bella Twins, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will all appear.

St. Louis to host Royal Rumble 2022

Royal Rumble will take place from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022, marking the largest venue to host the event in its illustrious 30+ year history. #WWERAW

Like every year, several WWE Superstars will make their Rumble debuts. Over the last few years, the WWE roster has evolved, and a lot of younger talent has emerged. Of course, there will also be superstars who have been around for some time that have never stepped foot in the match until now.

That being said, let's take a look at six WWE Superstars who are set to make their debut in the Royal Rumble matches this year.*

*Please note this article was written on January 21 before SmackDown. Only entrants announced before the show will be considered.

#5. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits will make their Royal Rumble match debut this year

TheKickOutPodcast @KickOutPodcast The Street Profits Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins paid their dues in WWE's development system before finally being pushed in NXT. In 2019, The Street Profits won the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships. Moved to WWE's main roster & became Raw & Smackdown tag team champs. The Street Profits Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins paid their dues in WWE's development system before finally being pushed in NXT. In 2019, The Street Profits won the vacant NXT Tag Team Championships. Moved to WWE's main roster & became Raw & Smackdown tag team champs. https://t.co/JP6rNjuZLg

The Street Profits will enter this year's 30-Man over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble match.

Dawkins & Ford have been on the WWE main roster since 2019, so an appearance in a Rumble match is long overdue. The one-time NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions will be looking to defy the odds if either wants to win the contest.

Of course, it's usually a wrestler's dream to have at least one appearance in the Rumble. This year, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will add their names to the list of all-time entrants.

Montez Ford has been tipped to be a huge singles star in the future. Maybe this could be the start of something special, in terms of showcasing his abilities as a singles competitor and taking the roster to the limit.

