6 WWE Superstars that need to get pushed right now but aren't

In WWE, superstars getting pushed is often cyclical. While it's normal for a select crop of talent to get pushed for most of their careers, that isn't the case for everyone.

Ultimately, everybody in WWE has a role, whether it's as a main event superstar, a mid-carder, or a low-card talent. This list comprises of superstars who shouldn't belong in the second and third categories. These superstars should be the focal points of WWE television, but for whatever reason, they aren't:

#6. Cesaro - Lost his push after an incredible 2021 in WWE?

Cesaro won the biggest match of his WWE career at WrestleMania 37

Cesaro is the only WWE Superstar on this list who has received a solid push this year. Once his new contract with the company was settled, it started with a series of clean wins over Daniel Bryan.

It led to his feud against Seth Rollins, where he won the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 37 before challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Cesaro was never going to beat Reigns, but it was an indication that 2021 could have ended up as the best year of his WWE career so far. Looking back, 2015 was arguably his best year in the promotion as a singles star. He enjoyed a great deal of success with Sheamus as "The Bar", enjoying a run that lasted over two-and-a-half years.

Cesaro and The Celtic Warrior quietly split up in 2019 after WrestleMania 35 and it took a while for The Swiss Superman to get back on track. He's been a great babyface on SmackDown and being alongside the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan has done a great deal for him.

But from the look of things, Cesaro's push could be abruptly halted, if it hasn't been already. Many assumed that he would end his four-month-long feud with Rollins by beating him at Hell in a Cell, but he lost instead.

This, of course, was reportedly because WWE could be planning a Seth Rollins vs Edge match at SummerSlam 2021. With the latter challenging for the Universal title at Money in the Bank and Rollins making his title pursuits known, Cesaro's push could be compromised.

Hopefully, this isn't the end of his push. But from the look of things, Cesaro may not be getting pushed as hard in the second half of 2021.

