6 WWE Superstars who put their careers on the line in a match

WWE has been around for the longest time and has become synonymous with pro-wrestling. Millions of people have the best memories of watching their favorite wrestlers battle it out in a squared circle.

Performers usually battle for a championship or honor. Pro-wrestling promotions produce interesting storylines in rivalries to make the audience support or hate a superstar.

However, there are rare times when feuds become personal to the extent that superstars battle in career-threatening matches. Over the years, many legendary stars have put their careers on the line in high-profile bouts.

Some are able to protect their jobs, while others end up losing their careers. Superstars losing their careers after an incredible showdown creates an emotional moment for the fans to remember for years to come.

Here, we have six superstars who once put their careers on the line in matches.

#6 and #5 In our list of WWE Superstars who put their careers on the line in a match: Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

This is the most recent occurrence of a "Career vs. Career" match on this list. The company officially advertised the bout as a "Loser Leaves WWE" match.

Deville and Rose had been together since their main roster debut. The returning Paige brought them in as members of a faction called "Absolution." The three would feud with top female competitors to prove their dominance in the landscape of WWE.

After Paige untimely retired due to injuries, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose formed a tag team and collectively called themselves "Fire and Desire." As a team, they participated in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, and Rose even challenged for the SmackDown Women's Championship at one point.

Later on, Rose got involved in a romantic angle with Otis, leading to Deville acting as a side character. Otis' interference in the matches eventually led to various losses for Deville, which led to her double-cross on Mandy Rose.

A few weeks later, the rivalry scaled to the extent that Rose challenged her former teammate to a "Hair vs. Hair" match, which was later dubbed a "Loser Leaves WWE" match.

Sonya Deville lost the match, after which she was forced to end her career. After serving as an on-screen authority figure for a long time, she has now continued her in-ring career as well.

