6 WWE Superstars who requested their release from the company

The COVID-19 pandemic took over the world in 2020, forcing WWE to make cuts to their roster back in April. This meant that many of the stars who had requested their release publicly had them granted, whilst many stars that were not being used were given that dreaded phone call.

Whilst there are several names including Mike and Maria Kanellis, Tye Dillinger, Sin Cara, and Luke Harper who have requested their releases from the company publicly in recent years, there are others who have tried to handle their business personally.

The following list looks at just six current and former WWE stars who have reportedly requested their WWE release in the past.

#6. Former WWE Superstar Maryse

Maryse initially came to WWE through the annual Diva Search competition. While the former Divas Champion didn't win, she was still signed to the company.

💋 “@BarbieBMaryseO: @maryse0uellet Our favorite The Longest WWE Divas Champion in History! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jc1UY5Aj9E” — Maryse Mizanin (@MaryseMizanin) December 2, 2013

Maryse went on to make quite an impact in the Women's Division throughout her first run in the company. However, after almost five years in WWE, the former Champion had plans for a clothing and jewellery line called House of Maryse.

The Canadian star requested her release from WWE in 2011 which was granted by the company.

Advertisement

Speaking to SLAM back in 2011, the mother of two revealed that she had wanted to leave the company for a long time:

"I knew in my heart that I wanted to leave WWE for a long time. I’m a business woman. I need to build and grow and I didn’t have any interest in the WWE anymore. I was like, next! My manager was happy when he heard of my release. He said to me, ‘Now we can start working on the serious stuff.’ I’m ready for a new chapter in my life. I have been with the WWE for six fantastic years, but now I want to do more. I would go back to WWE, for a million dollars and a main event match at Wrestlemania. But, no TNA."

Maryse has since returned to WWE and been a part of severa angles with her husband The Miz. She was even able to announce her two pregnancies on live TV. Miz and Maryse have also become reality TV stars following the success of their Miz and Mrs reality TV show.

1 / 5 NEXT