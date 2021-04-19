6 WWE Superstars who were robbed of a Title shot post-WrestleMania 37

Post-WrestleMania is an important time for WWE. With the biggest show of the year behind them, WWE need to find a way to maintain interest. Usually, that comes in the form of big returns, debuts, great storylines and big Title matches that can draw interest in the next pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, none of that is present on WWE TV so far. WrestleMania Backlash in May is expected to feature several rematches, and while that makes sense, it's not the best direction to go in.

There are a few WWE superstars who should have had a Title shot post-WrestleMania, but were robbed of it:

#6. Braun Strowman - Still not a WWE Title contender

Braun Strowman on the RAW after WrestleMania 36.

2020 was a tale of two stories for Braun Strowman. The first three months and the last four saw him fall a bit out of place creatively. Despite this, 2020 was marked with his first singles title win (Intercontinental Championship) as well as his first World Title win (Universal Championship).

Since Braun Strowman came to RAW, he hasn't done as well, but that doesn't mean that he wasn't regularly featured. An injury seemingly kept him away from being a WWE Title contender at TLC - a spot that went to AJ Styles instead.

While Braun Strowman spent most of 2021 feuding with Shane McMahon, it came to a good conclusion at WrestleMania 37, as The Prodigal Son was defeated inside a steel cage.

Before WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley put out a bounty on Drew McIntyre. When the latter confronted the locker room, he went face-to-face with Braun Strowman, who vowed to come after him and the WWE Title after he was done with Shane McMahon.

Braun Strowman would have been an ideal post-WrestleMania WWE Title challenger for Bobby Lashley. He was involved in a match along with Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to determine the number contender for the WWE Championship, but he was defeated.

While Drew McIntyre will always belong in the WWE Title picture, the post-WrestleMania season would have been a good time to rebuild him and put him in a non-Title feud.

The only non-Title feud Drew McIntyre has been involved in since WrestleMania 36 was one against Sheamus - and even that didn't play out as long as it should have.

