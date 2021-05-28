6 WWE Superstars Seth Rollins can recruit to form a faction

Seth Rollins is in the middle of a unique run on WWE SmackDown. While not in the title picture, he is hovering in the background as a prominent threat to Roman Reigns, while not challenging for the title.

At the same time, he has made it no secret that he wants to continue destroying Cesaro. His feud with The Swiss Cyborg has continued over the previous few months. After the superstar failed to defeat Reigns, Rollins attacked Cesaro and made it his business to absolutely destroy the latter's arm, doing so again on the following episode of SmackDown.

Seth Rollins, although a formidable singles star, is usually best as a heel when in a faction. Be it his time in The Shield, The Authority, or his time as The Monday Night Messiah, having other superstars following him helped him build his presence immensely. It is always possible that Rollins will look to emulate that formula and form a faction yet again on WWE SmackDown.

The following are six superstars that Rollins might look to recruit.

#6 Seth Rollins could recruit Sami Zayn

Delete this now you scumbags. https://t.co/hl8m5kmfCs — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 1, 2021

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn might be the pair that the WWE Universe didn't know that they needed.

Zayn is one of the top stars in WWE who has been severely underestimated for years. His ability as a heel has come to the forefront repeatedly and he has shown what he can do. Being a heel alone who seems to think that there's always a conspiracy against him, he could use someone that he could trust.

When Rollins returned to SmackDown, he believed that he could be the savior of the Blue brand. Things didn't go his way, and as a result, he turned vicious more than a few times.

The two superstars have a lot in common, where they believe that the rest of the world is against them, and they also believe that they deserve better. The two of them joining forces could lead to one of the more interesting and unstable factions in WWE.

