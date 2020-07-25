6 WWE Superstars who were unfortunately born in the wrong era

WWE is a revolving door of top-tier talent and a plethora of geniuses walk in and out regularly, and so many of them bear the makings of a top Superstar. And yet, only a handful live in the annals of WWE as the all-time greats.

Often, we blame the booking or the lack of determination in the talent and so many other things, but one is forced to wonder if the said WWE Superstar was just born in the wrong era. In fact, I can give you 6 examples of stars who would have likely fared a lot better in another WWE era.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you agree with my assessment or not, and feel free to name more WWE Superstars. This article contains both current superstars and stars who were a part of the WWE roster until recently.

#6 Lana would have fared a lot better in the WWE Attitude Era or the era of the Divas

Lana is never afraid to push the envelope, even in the current WWE era and you can read her thoughts about the same in the article below.

Her love of 'soap opera' storylines, unfortunately, does not have a real place in the current WWE landscape, which is a lot more about in-ring action, and she hasn't really been able to find a foothold.

Imagine her in the Attitude Era, with the likes of Sable, Trish Stratus, and Torrie Wilson, where she would have fit right in.

Lana was born in the wrong era for sure, because even in the era of the 'divas' before the Four Horsewomen came in, there would have been a prominent spot for her.