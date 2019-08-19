6 WWE Superstars who came back from career-threatening injuries

Daniel Bryan, Shawn Michaels, and Lita were all able to defy the odds.

Being a WWE Superstar is one of the riskiest jobs around, as the men and women on the roster put their safety in each other's hands to entertain the fans every single week.

It's hard to think of any Superstar who hasn't been forced to take time away from the company to heal from an injury, though some Superstars have had it far worse than others.

Some members of the roster nearly lost their entire careers due to one single move going wrong, though through resilience and hard work, were able to come back to entertain the WWE Universe at live events, TV, and on Pay Per View.

Here are six WWE Superstars who were somehow able to defy the odds and come back from career-threatening injuries.

#6 The Rattlesnake bites back

The Rattlesnake nearly lost his career during a match against Owen Hart at Summerslam 1997.

To many fans, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is the greatest Superstar of all time, and it's hard to argue with the claim. A former WWE Champion, Austin led the Attitude Era by storm in the late 1990s, but before the Texas Rattlesnake ever tasted the company's top prize, his career was almost ended during a match for the Intercontinental title, against Owen Hart.

At Summerslam 1997, Hart hit him with a Sitdown Tombstone and Austin suffered a broken neck as well as temporary paralysis, hence why the pinfall is one of the weakest in history as Austin couldn't even move.

Thankfully, he was able to make his return and Austin went on to become arguably the biggest WWE Superstar of all time, even though it would be neck issues that eventually forced him away from the company in 2003.

