6 WWE Superstars who desperately need to change their entrance music

Entrance music plays a huge role in establishing a superstar in wrestling.

These six WWE superstars need a change in their theme song for various reasons.

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Sami Zayn

Entrance music is an essential part of WWE. Back in the Golden Era, entrance music wasn't as common and even in the 1992 Royal Rumble match (in our opinion, the greatest ever), you would notice an absence in entrance music.

When watching the evolution of programming over the years, the addition of entrance music for every Superstar in every event made a big difference. The Attitude Era is the perfect example of it. Can you imagine 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin receiving the reactions that he did without the glass shattering and his music playing?

Even when you think of the all-time greats in WWE history, you associate them with their theme song and it's undeniably played a large part in helping them reach the iconic status that they did.

With Jim Johnston long gone from WWE, the entire production system of music has changed. While there have been some solid entrance themes through the years, it appears as though the format has gotten slightly generic.

Whether any current theme song will reach an 'iconic' status or not, only time will tell. However, there are quite a few Superstars who need a major change in entrance music and after Jeff Hardy confirmed that he's returning with "No More Words" in 2020, here are six other Superstars who desperately need a change in their entrance music:

#6. Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is now a WWE Superstar

WWE's newest major signing is former NFL star Rob Gronkowski. He's been associated with WWE for a while, with his real-life friendship with Mojo Rawley seeing him appear on multiple occasions - including involvement at WrestleMania 33.

He came out recently on SmackDown on March 20th to the most generic theme song ever, which we consider to be the worst in WWE right now. It sounds like an early 2000s party song and doesn't seem to have any place.

Either way, we expect him to get a proper theme song soon should he get a bigger role on-screen.

1 / 6 NEXT