6 WWE Superstars whose careers took off after they changed their look drastically

Some Superstars in WWE used to look very different indeed...

These stars were arguably redefined after changing up their look.

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin

Sometimes in the packed and crazed world of professional wrestling, it can be hard to stand out and get ahead.

In a world defined and ruled by characters, stories and rivalries, how WWE Superstars look and sound plays a huge role in how fans perceive them and, more crucially, how they respond to them.

The appearance of a character plays such a significant part of a gimmick. If it goes down well, a star can be born and incredible careers can get the ultimate lift-off. However, if the look and feel of a Superstar doesn't quite hit the mark, WWE Universe are rarely shy about voicing their opinion or disapproval!

Of course, sometimes there are instances where careers are going along well enough, only to take on a whole new lease of life thanks to a drastic change in appearance for the character in question.

Here, we're taking a look at some of the most drastic appearance changes undertaken by WWE Superstars - and how they fared afterwards.

#6 Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett

You may know WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as the short-haired, sharp-tongued Superstar that starred in Impact Wrestling in recent years and, prior to that, WCW and WWE.

For the vast majority of those years, Jarrett wrestled as you see him on the right (above), but that's not the look with which he first gained notoriety and fame in WWE back in the early and mid-1990s.

Making his debut as a country music star, he said he was coming to use WWE as stepping stone to stardom in Nashville - claiming he was the world's greatest singer, world's greatest entertainer and, most definitely, the world's greatest wrestlers. He did all that with long, blonde flowing locks of hair!

It was the look with which Jarrett won the Intercontinental title from Razor Ramon in 1995, and one he carried all the way through the majority of his WWE career up until 1998. That year, he battled X-Pac at Summerslam in New York in a Hair vs Hair match. After spending months shaving the heads of his opponents after matches, Jarrett suffered the ultimate irony in falling to defeat on this night - his long hair was chopped off and was never seen again.

Short-haired Jarrett competed in WWE for another year or so after that before moving on.

