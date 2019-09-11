6 WWE Superstars you didn't know CM Punk wrestled

CM Punk's matches you probably didn't know about

CM Punk was probably on everyone's mind during Starrcast 3 and AEW All Out. Wrestling fans were under the impression that CM Punk was going to make his much awaited return to the ring. CM Punk has not wrestled in over 5 years and it doesn't look like he's going to make a return anytime soon.

CM Punk seems content with his life, which consists of being an MMA commentator as well acting in horror films. Would CM Punk ever return to WWE? In the pro wrestling business, never say never. WWE fans are always contemplating matches that CM Punk could have had with some of the better names in WWE right now.

CM Punk seems content with his current lifestyle, perhaps because he felt he has achieved what he wanted. But what some people have not realized that CM Punk has already had dream matches with current WWE Superstars and a couple of legends, which might have gone unnoticed to the WWE Universe. These matches might have been in other promotions, but they still count.

Here are 6 WWE Superstars you didn't know CM Punk had matches with.

#6 Shane Douglas

The franchise

It's hard to believe that CM Punk faced off against The Fabulous One and The Franchise Shane Douglas in TNA/Impact Wrestling. While being a forgettable hardcore match, it's still stunning to see Shane Douglas, who was the catalyst for Paul Heyman's ECW in the ring with the Voice of the Voiceless.

Before the CM Punk's infamous pipe bomb, Shane Douglas did the infamous spot of throwing down the NWA title after winning the title in a tournament in the Philadelphia-based territory known as Eastern Championship Wrestling. It was here that Shane Douglas proclaimed himself the new ECW champion and established the E in Extreme.

