6 WWE Superstars you didn't know were NXT rookies

NXT is one of the hottest brands in wrestling, having taken the entire industry by storm for over five years now. It has been the biggest and most consistent positive for WWE during an inconsistent time. And it is safe to say that NXT's TakeOver events are the best that the company has to offer.

The Black and Gold brand has been in existence for over ten years now, but it started out a lot different to what it is today. NXT was born as a replacement for the dying ECW brand, slotting in as WWE's third brand. However, it was not your typical wrestling product.

NXT was originally a seasonal elimination-style competition, designed to test eight WWE developmental talents in a number of outlandish challenges. They included obstacle courses and wheelbarrow races, making some of the NXT "rookies" look a bit foolish on live TV.

Several well-known WWE Superstars made their debuts on the NXT game show, which lasted five seasons. The most notable group of names to do so has to be the entire cast of Season 1, with all eight contestants joining forces to become the Nexus and wreaking havoc in WWE.

However, other seasons have also seen several familiar faces begin their journeys. Some are still active today, some have left WWE and one is a regular non-wrestling face on the product today. Here are six WWE Superstars you didn't know were NXT "rookies".

#6 Curtis Axel

The recently released Curtis Axel was one of the top prospects who made it onto Season 2 of NXT, as Michael McGillicutty. It was a name that failed to do his family's legacy any justice at all. With Larry "The Axe" Hennig as his grandfather and Mr. Perfect as his father, Joe Hennig should have been dealt a better introduction to the WWE Universe.

Anyway, the third-generation Superstar did fine on NXT, with Kofi Kingston as his mentor. McGillicutty, as he was called at the time, finished second behind Kaval, better known as Low Ki. Shortly after Season 2 ended, he joined the Nexus and was one of the last remaining members in the group.

Things eventually got better for him, especially in the name department. Curtis Axel would go on to win the Intercontinental Championship, before becoming a Tag Team Champion alongside Bo Dallas.