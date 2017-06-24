6 WWE Superstars you didn't know were close to The Undertaker and Kane in real life

It seems unlikely that Kane and The Undertaker are very close friends with these Superstars, but it's true.

@doobierain by Nilanjan Das Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2017, 21:58 IST

Daniel Bryan and Kane: Best Friends Forever?

Kane (Glen Jacobs) and The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) a.k.a The Brothers of Destruction are by far the most popular storyline siblings in WWE history.

The two Superstars aren't real life brothers but are nonetheless very close friends in real life. They're so close in fact that when WWE pitched the idea that Kane should retire The Undertaker, Kane flat out denied to work the match.

Here are six Superstars who you had no idea were close friends with The Brothers of Destruction.

#1 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan and Kane formed a successful tag team in 2012 called Team Hell No after AJ Lee, who was appointed GM of RAW, made the two men attend anger management classes and later face each other in a “Hug It Out” Match. They went on to win the WWE Tag-Team Championships at Night of Champions which they held for 245 days straight.

The two are really good friends off-screen, and Bryan once referred to Kane as “Somebody who looks like a monster but is the smartest man I know.”

Bryan also recalled another incident in an interview where he built a wall of chairs to block off the entrance to Glenn's office where his bags were. Although Kane was not amused by this prank at first, he apparently laughed about it after he realised how much effort Bryan had put into the joke. The Superstar now recalls this event as the moment they went from being Tag Team partners to really good friends.