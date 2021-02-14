6 WWE tag-team specialists that definitely deserve singles runs 

Tag team wrestling has never really been an area of focus in WWE, or so has been said by several individuals who have worked for the company. As a result, it often so happens that certain individuals are cast in tag team situations, whose talents can be best utilized as singles performers.

In this article, we shall look at six such WWE Superstars, who are not necessarily flourishing in a tag team environment, and their talents would be far better served if they broke off from such a format, honestly. As always, if you feel otherwise or echo our sentiments, the comments section is yours to air your views, thoughts, and opinions.

There are some notable omissions from this list, such as Kofi Kingston, because of the equity of the New Day brand for WWE. And sure, maybe Naomi would do well as a singles performer, but let's just see where she goes next.

#6 WWE SmackDown Superstar Otis needs to get his mojo back again

Remember how Otis was the apple of Vince McMahon's eye in 2020? WWE even decided to reward him with the Money in the Bank contract, something he promptly lost to The Miz. Somehow, he has fallen out of favor since then, and Otis has been relegated to a tag team role once again. This time with Chad Gable, as a member of the Alpha Academy.

Otis has never seemed the same since Heavy Machinery split up, but now a reunion is impossible since Tucker is on the other brand. Maybe Otis could mix it up with a solid heel in the WWE SmackDown roster, such as Sami Zayn, in a feud that elevates both men? It seems like the only way to rehabilitate this comedy legend.