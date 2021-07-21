6 WWE theme songs that fans want back

On WWE Monday Night RAW last night, Jeff Hardy returned to action in front of a live crowd. He had a special surprise for the WWE Universe as well, bringing back his "No More Words" theme song.

The pop for No More Words and for the absolute legend that Jeff Hardy is was amazing to witness.



Jeff Hardy has been pining for the return of this song for years, and it was reportedly an important part of his last deal with WWE. Hardy had said he was waiting on the fans to return before bringing it back, and got exactly what he wanted on RAW.

There are quite a few WWE Superstars in the company right now that, at one point, boasted some of the best theme songs of all time. Unfortunately, in recent years, many songs have been swapped out for more generic versions, leading to fans nostalgic for times gone past.

Jeff Hardy's been lucky, as every single one of his theme songs has been a classic. And just because someone's got a different theme on the roster, it doesn't mean the song itself is bad. It just doesn't have that je ne sais quoi that others do.

We'll be talking about six themes that the WWE Universe wants back, starting off with our United States Champion.

#6. WWE US Champion Sheamus - Written In My Face

"It's a shameful thing, lobster head!" Yes, we all know the classic joke between wrestling fans where Sheamus's original theme song had some hilarious misheard lyrics. Still, it's a song that the WWE Universe, and Sheamus himself, truly enjoy.

There's something about the song that gets fans excited to see the Celtic Warrior. It's so beloved that YouTube channel TeamFourStar used the opening lines in one of the Hellsing Ultimate Abridged episodes.

Sheamus understands that fans genuinely get a kick out of the song and has personally pitched to have it brought back.

He revealed as much on The Bump back in February last year. With No More Words back now, and with the official WWE Network Twitter page tweeting about it, could we see Written In My Face return?

#5. Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt - Live in Fear

Look, I love The Fiend as much as the next guy. Really, everything Bray Wyatt does is complete genius. The man's mind is twisted and every time he comes on screen I'm glued to the TV.

As much as I love Wyatt's alternate persona and his entrance, including that heavy metal version of his old theme song...it's just not the same. The classic Live in Fear by Mark Crozer brings you the right mix of intrigue, confusion, and a sense of fear that's just dwelling below the water.

Cult leader Bray Wyatt was a character that WWE management really dropped the ball with, so The Fiend was a welcome surprise. And it's great that the song lives on in another version with The Fiend. However, it's just not the same.

Regardless, anytime Bray Wyatt is on screen we'll all be living in fear, no matter which version plays.

