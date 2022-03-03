6 WWE women who are yet to win a championship

A few current female WWE Superstars on the main roster are yet to win any championships.

Most of the current superstars in the women's division have held titles in Vince McMahon's company, and some have even won several championships. Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss have all won multiple titles.

A few others have won only one title, like current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Women's Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina.

Meanwhile, some current female superstars on the main roster are yet to capture any gold. Although they have all had several opportunities to win a title, they haven't yet been successful.

Here are six WWE women who are yet to win a championship.

#6. WWE Superstar Doudrop

Doudrop joined Vince McMahon's company in 2019 after competing for several years on the independent circuit. She spent nearly two years on NXT UK, during which she challenged Kay Lee Rae for the NXT UK Women's Title three times. However, she failed to capture the championship.

Last June, the Scottish superstar made her main roster debut. Three months later, she challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Title on Monday Night RAW. But she came up short once again. Doudrop had another chance to win the title two months ago when she went head-to-head against Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble premium live event. However, the 30-year-old lost again to The Man.

Doudrop has also competed in a few RAW Women's Championship matches at live events but lost them all.

#5. WWE Superstar Aliyah

Aliyah had a few opportunities to capture a championship during her time in NXT. The 27-year-old competed for the NXT Women's Title four times on live shows in 2016. However, she lost all these bouts.

At a live NXT show in January 2019, Aliyah competed in a Fatal-Four-Way NXT Women's Title match against Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley. Again, she lost as The Nightmare came out with the victory.

Aliyah's final opportunity to win a title in NXT came in March 2021 when she teamed up with Mercedes Martinez to challenge Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. However, her team was unsuccessful.

Although she made her official main roster debut last November, Aliyah is yet to receive any championship title opportunities on SmackDown.

#4. WWE Superstar Xia Li

Although Xia Li joined Vince McMahon's company nearly five years ago, she has not received many championship opportunities. During her time on NXT, the Chinese superstar battled twice for the NXT Women's Championship.

In June 2018, she challenged Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Title at an NXT live show. However, she lost the bout. Three years later, she tried to capture the title when she went head-to-head with Raquel Gonzalez on NXT. Nevertheless, she failed again.

Since making her main roster debut last December, Li has not competed in any championship matches.

#3. WWE Superstar Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans competed in and lost four NXT Women's Championship matches between 2017 and 2018. After joining the main roster in 2019, The Sassy Southern Belle challenged Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship several times but failed to capture the title.

Evans later moved to RAW, where she faced Becky Lynch in a few RAW Women's Championship matches. Nevertheless, she also was unsuccessful in her pursuit for the title.

The former U.S Marine's final title shot came in July 2019 at Extreme Rules. She teamed up with Baron Corbin to face Lynch and Seth Rollins in a match where the Universal Championship and the RAW Women's Title were on the line. Rollins and his wife won the bout.

Despite being with WWE for nearly six years now, Evans is yet to win any championships.

#2. WWE Superstar Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville has had several championship matches since joining Vince McMahon's company in 2015. During her time on NXT, she fought for the NXT Women's Championship several times but failed to capture it.

In February 2018, Deville competed for the RAW Women's Title inside the elimination chamber at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. However, she again failed to capture the championship.

The following year, the 30-year-old and her former Fire & Desire partner Mandy Rose competed for the Women's Tag Team Titles a few times but were unsuccessful. Despite being in WWE for nearly seven years now, the former mixed martial artist is yet to win any titles.

#1. WWE Superstar Liv Morgan

Like some of the previous entries on this list, Liv Morgan had the opportunity to win the NXT Women's Championship three times between 2015 and 2017. However, she failed to capture the title.

After debuting on the main roster in 2017, Morgan attempted to capture the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside her former Riott Squad teammates Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan but with no success.

Since last year, the 27-year-old challenged Becky Lynch several times for the RAW Women's Title. Nevertheless, she could not win the title. Despite being one of the most popular female superstars in WWE today, Morgan is yet to hold any gold.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Liv Morgan deserves a run as RAW Women's Champion? Yes No 10 votes so far