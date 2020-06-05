6 Young WWE Superstars with the highest chance of getting a push from Vince McMahon

WWE always has an eye on future main eventers for the company.

These Superstars aged between 18 to 25 have a high chance of getting pushed by Vince McMahon

Who is WWE's next major star

WWE is a company where the wheel keeps spinning. It's on 52 weeks in a year, delivering a consistent three shows a week (from the main brands) and as we've seen in 2020, even a pandemic couldn't stop the company from continuing its operations.

As the years go, generations emerge, new stars are born, legends slowly transition out to help the future, some major names stick on but aren't as big a presence as they used to be. One of WWE's big problems now is that they're incredibly stacked with talent - more so than at any point in history.

It's hard to utilize every star when the WWE Performance Center alone is filled with young, hungry, developmental talent who are waiting to step up and take a big spot. It's these young Superstars who WWE prioritizes - always having an eye to the future.

While many Superstars could get a major push, we selected six names who we feel have the highest chance of being pushed by Vince McMahon in the future.

#6. Mansoor

Could Mansoor be a key player for WWE in the Saudi Arabian market?

WWE has made it clear that their deal with Saudi Arabia is a top priority - signing on for two major stadium shows every year. It's a big market for WWE because it also happens to be a big-money deal for them.

While there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the events, particularly in 2018, Mansoor from NXT has benefited in the shows, having major appearances in Saudi Arabia shows.

He has a victory in a 50-man Battle Royal, he's defeated Cesaro in 2019, and Dolph Ziggler in 2020. While he has a long way to go, the 24-year old could be key for WWE's expanding global demographic.

