6 youngest WWE Superstars on the current main roster

WWE, for a long time, has had superstars mostly above the age of 30. Over the last few years, they have started investing in young talents by getting up-and-coming NXT superstars on board.

In most cases, youngsters' in-ring performance and athleticism are second to none. Watching them showcase their immense talent every day is undoubtedly a thrilling experience for the WWE Universe.

In this article, we look at the six youngest WWE Superstars on the main roster today:

#6 WWE Superstar - Liv Morgan (27 years old)

At 27, Liv Morgan is one of the brightest talents on the women's roster.

On the November 8 episode of Monday Night RAW, Morgan won a Fatal Five-Way Match to become the number one contender for RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The two superstars will go head-to-head next week on the Red Brand in a hard-hitting match.

Heading into the biggest contest of her career, Liv will be full of confidence as her team beat Team Becky in the 10-Woman Tag Team Match on the latest edition of RAW. A fan-favorite, Liv is projected to be one of the driving forces of the women's division in the future.

#5 WWE Superstar - Humberto (26 years old)

Humberto is one of the most talented high-flying superstars on the current roster.

At only 26, he has been mighty impressive with his feuds against the established veteran Sheamus. Humberto recently joined forces with his real-life cousin Angel to form the tag team Los Lotharios.

The team has had wins over the former team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor on RAW. After being drafted to SmackDown, Los Lotharios also got the better of Cesaro and Mansoor in tag team competition, truly making them a formidable force.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy