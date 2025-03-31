60-time champion to interfere during Cody Rhodes & John Cena's segment on WWE RAW? Exploring potential hint

Over the last few weeks, fans have grown accustomed to seeing John Cena and Cody Rhodes on their TV screens and in the middle of the ring. The two superstars have been going back and forth ahead of their match at WrestleMania 41 and are scheduled to do the same tonight on RAW. However, could a 60-time champion interfere in this segment?

The answer to this question is quite possibly yes, as the 60-time champion in this scenario, is the only one in history, R-Truth. A "childhood" John Cena fan, Truth has found it difficult to accept his hero's heel turn. Taking this into consideration, and his recent activity on social media, he could very well interfere with the segment.

Recently, WWE advertised tonight's segment, which is set to take place in The O2 in London. The 54-time 24/7 Champion responded to this on X with a single "unamused" emoji. Clearly, he isn't happy about John Cena potentially ranting about how he has been wronged for another week in a row. As such, he could interfere and try and change Cena's mind.

The only reason why this would be unlikely is because Truth performs on SmackDown. However, that hasn't stopped others from crossing brands before. Nevertheless, at the end of the day, this is just speculation.

John Cena has shared a cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

This new heel version of John Cena is completely uncharted territory, both for him and his fans witnessing it. There is no telling what he will do next, which makes this all the more exciting. However, one thing about him hasn't changed, and that is his cryptic social media posts.

The Leader of the Cenation recently shared one such post ahead of WWE RAW, and as with all of his content, it is up to interpretation. The tweet in question read, "Good work finds a way." Given the obvious message behind it, it seems rather uncharacteristic for a heel.

That being said, and as mentioned earlier, there really is no telling when it comes to Cena. Hopefully, he will shed some light on this during tonight's segment, but that too is highly unlikely.

