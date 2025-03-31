John Cena sends a cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW appearance

John Cena shocked the world at Elimination Chamber in Toronto when he attacked Cody Rhodes and turned heel. The Cenation Leader will now face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He's set to appear on this week's RAW in London. Before the show, Cena shared a cryptic message via X.

Cena appeared on last week's episode of RAW to address the audience. He called out the fans for enjoying it when he publicly humiliated a kid on the previous week's show. He also claimed that he was going to ruin wrestling by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and retiring with it.

John Cena is set to appear again on this week's RAW in London, where he will be under the same roof as Cody again. Before the show, Cena took to X to share a very cryptic message for his fans ahead of his appearance.

"Good work finds a way," Cena wrote on X.

Fans are curious to see what John Cena will say in London. It will be interesting to see the Cenation Leader cut another heel promo in RAW, and whether he finally brawls with Cody on the Road to WrestleMania.

John Cena shares an emotional message on Instagram

John Cena's Instagram posts are uploaded without a caption for the interpretation of the fans. Cena had been facing immense criticism from fans for turning heel.

The Franchise Player recently took to Instagram to share a very emotional post where Peacemaker (the character he plays in the DC Universe) can be seen crying. The post received a lot of heartfelt comments from fans praising Cena for carrying the company all these years.

It remains to be seen if Cena can back up his promise when he returns to the main event of WrestleMania after 12 years to battle the new face of the company in Vegas.

