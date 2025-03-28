John Cena shares a "heartbreaking" cryptic message on social media

John Cena's posts on Instagram are quite different from what he posts on X/Twitter. On Instagram, every post contains no caption or explanation, leaving people to interpret what he's talking about. Recently on Instagram, he posted a "heartbreaking" cryptic message.

Cena has been a villain for almost a full month now, and it's still hard for many fans to accept. The battle on RAW feels like it has been John Cena vs. the WWE Universe rather than Cena vs. Cody Rhodes. However, there's still a lot more to be said in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, Cena has only one advertised appearance left on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

On Instagram, John Cena posted a message of his character Peacemaker crying and being consoled. This could be interpreted as Cena being sorry and remorseful for what he feels he has to do as a villain going forward.

What's interesting is that the comments section is filled with fans of Cena from across the world apologizing for the treatment he claimed he was given in the past. Many comments were filled with support for the former company franchise player, highlighting just how impactful he has been as a hero for all these years.

How did the viral young John Cena fan respond to getting roasted by him?

One young Cena fan in Brussels, Belgium, went viral on social media after being targeted in the GOAT's first promo as a heel on RAW. The young fan broke his silence on the matter.

Speaking to a media outlet in Brussels, the young fan displayed exceptional maturity and said that while he didn't expect Cena to target him, he understood that he was in character, and said that Cena will always be his hero:

"John Cena pointed his finger at me & I was honored. I didn't know he was going to sh*t on me, but I understood he was in character. To me, John Cena will always be a hero," he said. (H/T EliteRockerzX)

Many other fans responded to what the young fan said, pointing out that he was more mature than many in the internet wrestling community. It's certainly a great response from the fan, who now has a moment he can connect with forever.

