60-year-old WWE legend to return at SummerSlam after 1,641 days? Possibility Explored

WWE SummerSlam will be a two-night event for the first time in the history of the company. The show will be held on August 2 & 3 at MetLife Stadium. Since The Biggest Party of the Summer will be a special one this year, several notable names can make a return for one night. One of them could be iconic WWE Superstar The Boogeyman.

Ad

The 60-year-old legend was a scary character who performed in the company from 2005 to 2009. He mainly appeared on SmackDown and was involved in segments where he used to frighten superstars. He was quite popular among children because of his physical appearance and terrifying persona.

The Boogeyman last appeared in WWE on January 4, 2021, during the RAW Legends Night Special, where he scared 24/7 Champion Angel Garza, allowing R-Truth to pin him and win the title.

Ad

Trending

If he returns at SummerSlam, he would be coming back to the promotion after 1,641 days. But why is there a sudden discussion over Boogeyman's return? It's because the legend himself has requested a comeback. On his X (fka Twitter) account, he uploaded a workout video and sent a message to the Chief Content Officer Triple H.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

"Put me in the game Triple H..#.WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boogeyman's last in-ring appearance came at the Royal Rumble in 2015, where he entered the ring at no. 7, but was quickly eliminated by Late Bray Wyatt. Soon, he signed a WWE Legends deal with the company and made a few non-wrestling appearances. He hasn't competed in any wrestling match since then.

The Boogeyman recently spoke about WWE Superstars who helped him in the business initially

While The Boogeyman did make his debut in 2005, he only appeared in special segments and hardly competed inside the ring. He was new in the wrestling business then, and was still learning the craft.

Ad

During a recent interview on "Going Ringside," the host asked The Boogeyman why nobody wanted to fight him initially. The veteran replied saying that he got to work with several superstars back in the day who guided him in the business.

"[Host: It seemed like no one wanted to wrestle you for years and everyone was just terified of you] Well, thanks to each and every person that I've worked with from Booker T, JBL, Mark Henry, it was guys like that helped guiding me in this whole business," Boogeyman said.

Ad

It remains to be seen if The Game will address The Boogeyman's request and bring him back for one special appearance at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More