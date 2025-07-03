60-year-old WWE legend to return at SummerSlam after 1,641 days? Possibility Explored

WWE SummerSlam will be a two-night event for the first time in the history of the company. The show will be held on August 2 & 3 at MetLife Stadium. Since The Biggest Party of the Summer will be a special one this year, several notable names can make a return for one night. One of them could be iconic WWE Superstar The Boogeyman.
The 60-year-old legend was a scary character who performed in the company from 2005 to 2009. He mainly appeared on SmackDown and was involved in segments where he used to frighten superstars. He was quite popular among children because of his physical appearance and terrifying persona.
The Boogeyman last appeared in WWE on January 4, 2021, during the RAW Legends Night Special, where he scared 24/7 Champion Angel Garza, allowing R-Truth to pin him and win the title.
If he returns at SummerSlam, he would be coming back to the promotion after 1,641 days. But why is there a sudden discussion over Boogeyman's return? It's because the legend himself has requested a comeback. On his X (fka Twitter) account, he uploaded a workout video and sent a message to the Chief Content Officer Triple H.
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
"Put me in the game Triple H..#.WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN."
Boogeyman's last in-ring appearance came at the Royal Rumble in 2015, where he entered the ring at no. 7, but was quickly eliminated by Late Bray Wyatt. Soon, he signed a WWE Legends deal with the company and made a few non-wrestling appearances. He hasn't competed in any wrestling match since then.
The Boogeyman recently spoke about WWE Superstars who helped him in the business initially
While The Boogeyman did make his debut in 2005, he only appeared in special segments and hardly competed inside the ring. He was new in the wrestling business then, and was still learning the craft.
During a recent interview on "Going Ringside," the host asked The Boogeyman why nobody wanted to fight him initially. The veteran replied saying that he got to work with several superstars back in the day who guided him in the business.
"[Host: It seemed like no one wanted to wrestle you for years and everyone was just terified of you] Well, thanks to each and every person that I've worked with from Booker T, JBL, Mark Henry, it was guys like that helped guiding me in this whole business," Boogeyman said.
It remains to be seen if The Game will address The Boogeyman's request and bring him back for one special appearance at SummerSlam.