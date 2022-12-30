No punches were pulled by former WWE Superstar Virgil when he insulted Shawn Michaels in an Instagram rant last year.

It isn't exactly a secret that Virgil hates Shawn Michaels. The WWE veteran has spoken up on various occasions in the past about his dislike for the Heartbreak Kid.

Last year, Michaels took a picture with NXT's top star Carmelo Hayes. Virgil shared the photo on his official Instagram account soon after.

He wrote a lengthy caption on his post and stated that the former WWE Champion must have walked off immediately after taking the picture. He finished off the rant by making fun of Michaels' hairline.

"GUARANTEED 2 seconds after this pic was taken Shawn Just [sic] walked off and never said a word to this guy. HBK will do whatever it takes to pretend that he is cool and he isn’t a guy that worked at Dunder Mifflin and isn’t holding onto his last hair plug. It’s funny hearing all these “good” guys in the wrestling business that don’t get s**t talked about them but when I was hustling pics people would make fun of me. Nice hair Shawn you ham and egg eating fa*t bag," Virgil wrote.

Virgil makes fun of Michaels' hairline

Shawn Michaels was allegedly difficult to work with, back in the 90s

The Heartbreak Kid was one of WWE's top superstars for the better part of the 90s. During his babyface run in the mid-90s, he was the most popular star among the WWE Universe. Behind the scenes, though, Michaels wasn't exactly an ideal figure.

Several wrestlers and other notable personalities have spoken up about Shawn Michaels' backstage shenanigans in the 90s.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted podcast, former WWE referee Jack Doan called Michaels a j*rk and "the most difficult" wrestler to work with.

Judging by Virgil's hatred towards Michaels, it seems like the two stars didn't see eye-to-eye in the early 90s. Virgil's post garnered quite a mixed reaction from fans on Instagram.

Michaels seemingly didn't notice the post, as he never responded to the insult. He still works for WWE and is currently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

