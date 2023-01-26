69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer once offered to loan Brock Lesnar $1 million

Brock Lesnar received a hilarious message from Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase in 2021 after WWE fined Lesnar a whopping $1 million.

At Crown Jewel 2021, Roman Reigns defeated Lesnar to retain his Universal Championship. The Usos' interference, coupled with a cheap shot by Reigns, was enough to put Lesnar down that night. Soon after, Lesnar took his anger out on SmackDown and wreaked havoc on the blue brand.

Brock Lesnar attacked Adam Pearce and hit him with two thunderous F-5s. As punishment for his actions, WWE fined Lesnar $1 million.

Shortly after, Ted DiBiase put up a tweet and hinted that he was ready to loan $1 million to Lesnar. Check out the amusing tweet below:

"Hey @BrockLesnar, if you need a low interest loan I know a guy. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!" DiBiase wrote.

Brock Lesnar ended up losing the feud to Roman Reigns

Soon after, Lesnar won the WWE Title at the Day 1 event. He lost the belt to Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble 2022.

Lesnar then won the belt inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. He eventually lost it to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38, with the latter becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Lesnar once again met Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022. This time, the result remained the same as The Tribal Chief emerged victorious when all was said and done.

Thus, Lesnar's feud with Reigns came to an end, and he put his focus on Bobby Lashley. At Crown Jewel 2022, Brock defeated The All Mighty in a singles match, thus exacting revenge for his loss at Royal Rumble.

Lesnar recently returned to TV on RAW XXX and attacked Lashley, thus reigniting their feud. It looks like WWE is setting up a rubber match between the two behemoths at this year's WrestleMania.

