7 active WWE Superstars who faced Triple H at WrestleMania

Before he was WWE's widely-beloved CCO, Triple H had a 25-year Hall of Fame career as an in-ring Superstar. During this illustrious spell as one of the Stamford-based promotion's cornerstones, The Game competed at 23 WrestleMania PLEs. His first outing at The Show of Shows came in a WM 12 loss to the Ultimate Warrior, and his last was Batista's final match at the 35th edition of the event.

The King of Kings faced 23 opponents at The Showcase of Immortals, racking up a 10-13 Win-Loss record. While most of these superstars, like his iconic foes The Undertaker and Batista, are now retired, others like Chris Jericho, Goldust, and Daniel Bryan now ply their trade in AEW. However, a select group is still active in the promotion that The Cerebral Assassin currently leads.

Here are seven active WWE Superstars who faced Triple H at WrestleMania:

#7. Triple H defeated Sheamus in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 26

Sheamus burst onto the scene in WWE like a house on fire, defeating John Cena clean for the World Championship less than six months after his main roster debut. He would hold the title for two months from December 2009 to February 2010, when he was ousted from the Elimination Chamber by Triple H. This began a feud between the duo, which culminated in a WrestleMania 26 match.

The duo engaged in a hard-hitting 12-minute battle, with The Game reversing a Powerbomb into a Pedigree for the win. Although The Celtic Warrior's first Showcase of Immortals ended in a loss, he had the last laugh in a Street Fight win at Extreme Rules 2010, writing off The King of Kings for 10 months with multiple Brogue Kicks.

The 47-year-old is still going strong as a full-time competitor heading into his 12th 'Mania thanks to a career resurgence under his former foe's creative direction.

#6 & #5. WrestleMania 41 opponents Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns both defeated Triple H at The Show of Shows

The former Shield brothers both faced their current boss on The Grandest Stage [Images: WWE.com]

At the height of his career, Triple H gained a reputation in the WWE Universe for often being a dominant heel that defeated younger competitors who needed to win more. As the years went by, this reputation began to wane as The Game "put over" the likes of Daniel Bryan and Batista. As he morphed into a part-time performer in the 2010s, The King Of Kings often used WrestleMania to elevate future top stars.

Two such current testimonies to his efforts are Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, who faced and defeated The Cerebral Assassin at the 32nd and 33rd editions of The Showcase of Immortals respectively. The Shield duo would go on to win 11 World Titles between them and become cornerstones of their former rival's current era.

#4 & #3: Triple H has faced both semi-retired WWE icons The Rock and Brock Lesnar on The Grandest Stage of Them All

The Rock and Brock Lesnar are two of the biggest, most transcendent, and most era-defining stars to ever come out of WWE. The Final Boss flew the nest after six years of full-time competition to begin his Hollywood journey and become the most bankable actor on the planet. The Beast Incarnate, on the other hand, left to try his hand at the NFL and later became a UFC legend.

These Titans took different paths to stardom, but they shared a few similarities, one of which was facing Triple H at WrestleMania. While The Game faced The Great One at the 16th edition in a fatal four-way "McMahon in every corner" bout, he locked up with The Conqueror in a No Holds Barred battle at WM 29. The Cerebral Assassin won both bouts, notching two of the biggest scalps of his illustrious career.

Both legendary stars have since performed at WrestleMania under the current CCO, with Lesnar defeating Omos at the 39th edition and The Rock pinning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. For wildly different reasons, it is uncertain if either man will ever compete in a WWE ring again, although neither is officially retired.

#2 & #1: Both Randy Orton and John Cena faced Triple H twice at WWE WrestleMania

Triple H was one of the biggest veteran performers of WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era. Along with the likes of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, The Game was left with the task of elevating new stars after the departures of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar in quick succession. This was reflected by his WrestleMania catalog in this time period, beginning with facing Batista at the 21st Show of Shows.

After putting over the Animal, The Game faced John Cena at the 22nd edition and Randy Orton at the 25th, with a triple threat bout against both men slotted in at WM 24. While The Franchise Player won the first, The Viper prevailed in the three-way before falling to his mentor at the 25th anniversary of 'Mania.

Fast forward a decade and a half, both Cena and Orton are involved in major rivalries heading to WrestleMania 41 under Triple H's creative administration.

