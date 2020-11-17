7 amazing WWE Survivor Series moments

Survivor Series is one of the most unique PPVs conducted by WWE. Beginning in 1987, the original event was held in Richmond, OH, and was a series of elimination tag team matches, usually built around whatever feuds were going on at the time. It was also created to be counter-programming against Jim Crockett Promotions' (which would eventually become WCW) PPV Starrcade '87.

Since then, it's become more of a SmackDown vs RAW showcase. Still, no matter how much it has changed since that first Thanksgiving (U.S.) special, it's considered one of WWE's "Big Four" and, as such, it's had a multitude of important moments.

Here is a look at seven amazing moments from the history of the Survivor Series PPV.

#7 Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar (Survivor Series 2018)

Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan

In 2017, Survivor Series brought us the match we thought we'd never see - Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles. As the Universal and WWE Champions, respectively, the two met in a brutal match. Lesnar came out on top - as he tends to do - but it was still a pretty amazing match.

When Survivor Series 2018 came around, it looked like we were going to get a rematch between The Beast InCarnate and the Phenomenal One.

While Lesnar vs AJ Styles was great, the idea of The Beast Incarnate taking on Bryan was something else entirely. While both Styles and Bryan are masters at working in the ring, Bryan's move set just always felt more dangerous. Then, Styles went and lost the WWE Championship right before Survivor Series to Daniel Bryan - and, suddenly, we're getting another dream match. So, when it was announced that Bryan would be taking on Lesnar at Survivor Series that year, things got really exciting.

Of course, Lesnar won the dream match. But, when Bryan attacked The Beast Incarnate and had him on the ropes thanks to a low blow, it honestly looked like, for just a little bit, that the man who defeated 3/4th of Evolution in one night at WrestleMania XXX, might win the match at Survivor Series.

The outcome wasn't even really relevant. What was important was that we got ourselves a dream match that turned out to be incredible.