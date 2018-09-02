6 backstage WWE rumors that should come true before 2018

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 23.63K // 02 Sep 2018, 16:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A potential return or a different storyline, babyface turning heel or a heel garnering support of the audience, WWE's rumor mill is filled with endless possibilities. With SmackDown 1000, Hell in a Cell and potential returns for WrestleMania all lined up, fans have all the more reasons to be excited about. While the WWE universe is filled with opinions about what should happen and what shouldn't, we are also a little sceptical about who should be holding the title and who shouldn't be main eventing this year's WrestleMania.

Let's jump right into some amazing rumors emerging from the corners of the world. Thrown out there in public courtesy the paparazzi and fans speculating storylines from who was seen backstage. We take a look at 10 backstage WWE rumors that should come true before 2018.

#1 Bray Wyatt being pushed in the singles division

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is at a very crucial position of his career. So many things can go wrong after the departure of Matt Hardy and some consecutive losses from The B Team in the recent past. While it was a great idea to bring Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy together which made a very interesting duo, it went downhill in the last couple of months and right now the head of the Wyatt family is without a storyline and hasn't made an appearance on RAW, in what seems like a long time ago.

There are rumours of the Wyatt Family getting together very much like The Shield but it will be wiser for the former Champion to jump in the singles division because of how talented he is. Bray Wyatt is an amazing performer who is capable of giving great fights and given the fact that he has proved it in the past, he should be immediately pushed in the singles division as a top babyface. He has that in him, and just because there is some kind of mysticism behind his gimmick, doesn't mean he has to be a heel. Bray Wyatt could potentially feud with Dean Ambrose to knit an amazing storyline that might probably see The Wyatt Family taking on The Shield. (If Rowan and Luke are drafted back to RAW)

1 / 6 NEXT