7 Big WWE returns that could take place at Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris will take place on August 31, 2025. The match card for the premium live event is still being finalized, with several stars trying hard to get a title shot at the event. Interestingly, there is a chance that the PLE could see several superstars returning from hiatuses.

Ad

Below are seven big names who could resume their WWE journey at Clash in Paris.

#7. Gunther hasn’t been seen since his defeat at SummerSlam

Ad

Trending

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Gunther got injured on Night One of SummerSlam during his match against CM Punk while defending the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General fell face-first onto the announce desk, causing his head to bust open. This later resulted in his eventual defeat against The Best in the World, who won his first WWE world title in 12 years.

There has been no update on the Austrian so far. The World Heavyweight Title scene is moving on with Seth Rollins as the center, following his Money in the Bank cash-in on Punk just five minutes after the latter’s win. Therefore, Gunther could return and possibly try to interfere with The Straight Edge Superstar, potentially costing him the Fatal Four-Way title match, which will also feature LA Knight and Jey Uso.

Ad

#6. Ilja Dragunov is ready for a WWE comeback

Ilja Dragunov has been on an injury hiatus since September 2024. Down with a torn ACL, The Mad Dragon didn’t get to showcase his talent much before he got injured, despite carrying high hopes after his main roster call-up in April 2024. His recovery time was estimated to be between six and nine months.

That period has already passed in June this year. Since he is healthy and ready to go, WWE could bring him back soon. Gunther is the only major rival of the former NXT and NXT UK Champion; he could counter The Ring General if the latter appears at Clash in Paris.

Ad

#5. Tama Tonga can complete the MFT

Tama Tonga has been off active programming since April 2025. The MFT member was attacked by LA Knight in the parking lot, which allowed the creative team to write him off SmackDown. Several things have changed since his departure.

Jacob Fatu is now on his lone path, his faction has new members and a new name, and his leader, Solo Sikoa, is the United States Champion. The former WWE Tag Team Champion might return to add more strength to the MFT and help Sikoa retain his title more effectively.

Ad

#4. Bianca Belair’s medical hiatus could end at Clash in Paris

Bianca Belair was last seen in action at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship. The then-champion, SKY, retained the title at ‘Mania, and then went on to lose it to Naomi at Evolution 2025 after The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

Ad

The EST of WWE was sidelined due to her broken fingers. She did make an appearance at Evolution as a special guest referee for the Naomi versus Jade Cargill match. If she is fit, she could finally return and look forward to inserting herself in the world title picture again.

#3. Austin Theory is out with an undisclosed injury

Austin Theory and his former tag team partner Grayson Waller were pushed to the sidelines after losing the WWE Tag Team Championship. While the Aussie made a comeback by tailing The New Day behind for several weeks, Theory is out with an undisclosed injury.

Ad

This led to the disbanding of his team, A-Town Down Under, by the creative team. This happened very swiftly, and Waller quickly jumped ship with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Since the nature and extent of his injury haven’t been revealed, he could potentially return at Clash in Paris.

#2. Rey Mysterio could soon share retirement plans

Rey Mysterio got injured during the go-home SmackDown episode before WrestleMania 41. While competing in a six-man tag team match against American Made with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix, the Hall of Famer had to be escorted out of the arena after injuring his groin.

Ad

Last month, The Latino World Order leader made an appearance at a WWE Supershow in Mexico. So, the 50-year-old seems fit enough to make a return. Additionally, he might also announce his plans to hang up his boots.

#1. Apollo Crews could be back in action soon

Apollo Crews has been missing from WWE SmackDown since January 2025. The former Intercontinental Champion tore his pectoral muscle while fighting Johnny Gargano in a singles match. Despite getting injured, Crews was able to finish the match and defeat the DIY member by rolling him for a pinfall.

Ad

Since then, he has been recovering and training for a comeback. A recent video of him training in a ring showed that he is in perfect health again and is more nimble on his feet. Crews didn’t have a clear direction in WWE last time, so it remains to be seen what he does following his return.

It will be interesting to see which of these stars makes a comeback at Clash in Paris on August 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!