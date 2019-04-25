7 Choices Sasha Banks could make about her pro wrestling future

The Legit Boss, Sasha Banks.

Not all seeds grow in all soils. This old saying holds particular significance for pro wrestlers, many of whom will switch promotions at least once during their careers, and often a lot more than that. Take for example one Ravishing Rick Rude. He was a journeyman grappler with a lot of potential in the NWA, and was bundled with Manny Fernandez into one of the more dominant duos of the 1980s.

When he joined WWE a few years later, he was pushed as a singles star and his star wound up rising higher, until he was challenging the Ultimate Warrior for the Intercontinental title--and beating him.

Likewise, Mick Foley toiled in Japan and in WCW for years, but never made the main event picture, until he joined WWE. Mankind's WWE championship victory is one of the biggest fired shots which won the Monday Night War. Sometimes, a particular wrestling promotion just isn't a good fit for a wrestling superstar. When that happens, it might be time to change to a different promotion, or maybe even go into a completely different line of work.

The most recent focus of internet speculation surrounds Sasha Banks and her relationship with the WWE. According to rumors, Sasha Banks has asked for her release from her WWE contract. So far the two sides have not come to an agreement on her future with the company.

So what will Sasha Banks do? What decision will she ultimately make about her wrestling future? Here are seven choices Sasha Banks could make regarding her career.

#1 She might leave WWE and join All Elite Wrestling

Could Sasha Banks wind up in All Elite Wrestling? Stranger things have happened in the world of pro wrestling.

As early as January 2019, there were rumblings that several WWE superstars were not satisfied with their role within the company. Among the names dropped were the Revival, who seem to be sticking with WWE at least for the time being, Maria and Mike Kannelis, who denied the rumor, and Sasha Banks.

If Sasha Banks were to leave WWE, All Elite Wrestling might be a soft landing spot. Given her technical wrestling ability and visibility, it's hard to imagine Cody and the Bucks NOT wanting to sign Banks to an AEW deal, should she become available.

It should be pointed out that as of this writing there are no concrete indicators that Sasha Banks is going to join AEW. This is simply a choice she might make in the future.

