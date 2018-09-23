Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Opinion: 7 current Wrestlers who deserve to become World Champions

Sumit Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
976   //    23 Sep 2018, 04:12 IST

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor

WWE's current roster is the most stacked roster right now. It's the most talented roster WWE has ever had. There are many wrestlers on the roster who have the potential to become the best. However, WWE thinks otherwise.

There are many wrestlers with potential who are being wasted with booking decisions. They just come out to lose and don't get the privilege that other superstars get. They are involved in rivalries that make no sense.

However, these wrestlers truly have the potential and charisma to become World Champions. Here are seven wrestlers who deserve to become World Champions:

#7. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is the current US Champion

'The Artist' Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the best wrestlers in the world.

The King of Strong Style is the current United States Champion. He also won the Royal Rumble this year. However, his rivalry with AJ Styles was underwhelming. He didn't win the WWE title. However, he simply deserves to.

Shinsuke Nakamura has all the tools that a champion needs. He is simply that good. His stiff strikes and his persona definitely suites a character of a great champion in WWE. He might not be that good on the mic, but his fighting ability truly is great.

Since turning heel, his character is on the next level. He is the best character in the WWE today. His ruthless and cocky character might give us a great heel WWE Champion that we need.

We all know that Shinsuke Nakamura is not a wrestler who just remains a singles champion, he truly deserves a run as the WWE Champion. He is going to impress us as the WWE Champion for sure.

