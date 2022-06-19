7 Current WWE Superstars you may not believe are fathers 

WWE Superstars in the United States and United Kingdom are celebrating Father's Day today. This is a day where families celebrate the impact the man of the house has had on their lives.

Despite being on the road with WWE for around 300 days a year, there are several stars on the current roster who are also able to juggle being a parent.

The following list looks at just seven current WWE Superstars who are much more private about being fathers and will be looking to celebrate Father's Day with their families today.

#7. Ricochet

Ricochet @KingRicochet



Thank you A champion not only defends his title in the ring, he defends & protects his family.Thank you @WWE for giving this champion some time to spend with my son this weekend. After whooping Los Lotharios on Wrestlemania Smackdown, some R&R with MY champ is exactly what I need. A champion not only defends his title in the ring, he defends & protects his family. Thank you @WWE for giving this champion some time to spend with my son this weekend. After whooping Los Lotharios on Wrestlemania Smackdown, some R&R with MY champ is exactly what I need.

Ricochet recently dropped his Intercontinental Championship to Gunther, and there is now a worry that he will become another overlooked star on the brand. The former champion has become a popular star after being known to be in a relationship with Tessa Blanchard and Kacy Catanzaro in recent years.

The One and Only is currently in a relationship with ring announcer Samantha Irwin and is also the father of a little boy. Ricochet often includes his son in his updates, and following WrestleMania this year, he even took some time away from the ring to spend with his son, a hiatus that WWE seemingly granted.

#6. Robert Roode

Robert Roode @RealRobertRoode Good luck to my son and his #TeamOntarioLacrosse teammates today as they compete for the National Championship Good luck to my son and his #TeamOntarioLacrosse teammates today as they compete for the National Championship https://t.co/oShIiCGNIS

Robert Roode has become another overlooked name on WWE's roster in recent years and is now back on the main roster following a brief stint in NXT. Roode is currently working alongside Dolph Ziggler, and the two men have started a feud with Omos.

Outside the ring, Roode is married to a woman called Tracey, and together the couple has three children: Bobby, Riley, and Nicholas.

#5. Chad Gable

SEScoops @sescoops Congrats to Chad Gable on the birth of his third child, Charles James Betts #wwe Congrats to Chad Gable on the birth of his third child, Charles James Betts #wwe https://t.co/N6I7iIRhwP

Chad Gable has been pushing Otis as part of the Alpha Academy over on RAW, but it appears he is building an academy of his own at home. The former Olympian and his wife Kristi Oliver have two daughters and a son together.

The couple married back in 2011 and have since welcomed a daughter called Clay, Meadow Ann, then followed in January 2018 before the couple welcomed their first son, Charles, in November 2019.

#4. Ciampa

For several years, Ciampa made a name for himself as Tomasso Ciampa in NXT before finally being promoted to the main roster. The former NXT Champion has been quite private about his life outside the ring after portraying a heel for much of his career.

It has been revealed through his recent documentary that Ciampa and his wife have a daughter called Willow. Ciampa and his wife Jessie Ward married back in 2013 after being introduced to each other through Samoa Joe. Ward competed in the second season of Tough Enough in 2002 and was later handed the job as a stage manager for WWE after she dropped out of the competition.

#3. Xavier Woods

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins Right before I left the house to go to the airport, my little humans gave me this new guitar strap. I wasn’t aware that I would be emotionally attacked so early in the morning Right before I left the house to go to the airport, my little humans gave me this new guitar strap. I wasn’t aware that I would be emotionally attacked so early in the morning https://t.co/vj2tE6RHRO

Xavier Woods is another star who has been deeply private about his children and his personal life in recent years. The former Tag Team Champion revealed back in 2017 that he and his wife had welcomed a son, but the star has since welcomed another child and has updated several posts where he talks about his two children.

Woods tries to keep his children out of the spotlight as much as possible with his social media accounts mostly dedicated to his role on UpUpDownDown and his WWE character.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been in the wrestling business for much of his life and works hard to ensure that his wife and child are not dragged into his on-screen character. The former NXT Champion hasn't spoken publicly about his family, and it's only known that he has a child since AJ Styles revealed it on an episode of Talking Smack back in 2020.

"He hasn’t been doing anything. From what I hear, he’s a brand new father. When your wife starts getting big, so do you. You eat right with her because you don’t want to make her feel bad so you just gobble it up right beside her, whatever she wants to eat, we’ll eat together. Listen, Sami has probably been rubbing her feet because when you’re pregnant…he hasn’t been doing nothing but rubbing feet and eating," via Sportskeeda.

Several reports have suggested that Zayn has a daughter and that her name is Deeja.

#1. Current WWE Superstar Butch

One of the newest recruits to WWE's main roster is British star Pete Dunne, now known as Butch. While working on the NXT UK brand as the United Kingdom Champion back in 2018, Dunne announced that he and his partner Demi were expecting their first child.

The couple welcomed a daughter in November 2018, and she has since become a consistent presence on Dunne's Instagram page. Despite his change of character on the main roster, he has continued to share some touching family photos.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far