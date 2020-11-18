3 Current WWE stars who are parents and 2 who are grandparents 

The WWE world is buzzing with the news that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will become first-time parents in a few week's time, especially since the couple recently released some of the cutest maternity photos on their Instagram.

Their journey as a couple over the past year has been the feel-good story that the WWE Universe has needed throughout 2020 and the newest addition to their family is due to arrive sometime in December.

Whilst the WWE Universe is focused on the love story between two of their biggest stars, there are also several other stars in the company who have already been through the same wonderful journey in welcoming their own children.

Not only that, but there are also several WWE stars whose children have welcomed their own children in recent years as well. Here are just a few parents and grandparents in WWE's current roster.

#5. WWE Parent: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is currently preparing for one of the hardest matches of his career when he takes on Bobby Lashley this weekend at Survivor Series. Luckily, it will only be bragging rights on the line when the two men collide in the battle for brand supremacy.

Whilst Zayn has become a popular star on SmackDown since he recently made his return, the Intercontinental Champion has always been very private about his life outside of the company.

Zayn doesn't speak openly about his family or share anything about them online, but it was revealed by AJ Styles that the former NXT Champion recently became a father.

"He hasn’t been doing anything. From what I hear, he’s a brand new father. When your wife starts getting big, so do you. You eat right with her because you don’t want to make her feel bad so you just gobble it up right beside her, whatever she wants to eat, we’ll eat together. Listen, Sami has probably been rubbing her feet because when you’re pregnant…he hasn’t been doing nothing but rubbing feet and eating."

Styles revealed this as part of his feud with Zayn back in September, when he noted that this was the reason that The Great Liberator had recently had some time away from the company.