WWE Survivor Series: 7 Female Superstars who have always come out victorious at the PPV

Bayley will be representing Team SmackDown looking for her fourth consecutive victory.

For the first time in WWE history, Survivor Series will be contested between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT with all brands desperate to walk away with the bragging rights. There are already a few confirmed matches including the Tag Team Champions and the Women's Champions from the respective brands facing each other in triple threat matches, whilst there are others waiting to be confirmed including a Women's 5 on 5 on 5 Survivor Series Elimination match.

During the earlier editions of the Survivor Series pay-per-view, it was very rare that the WWE had a women's match, but the Women's Revolution are continuing to steer in a positive direction. Some examples include having an all-women's main event at the Royal Rumble in 2018 and most notably also having the first ever women's main event at WrestleMania this year. On top of this, there have also been at least two women's matches in the past two Survivor Series, with at least another two confirmed for this year's pay-per-view.

History has suggested that not every female wrestler has had success at Survivor Series with Jacqueline and Lita, two Hall-of-Famers by their own merit, have never secured a victory at the unpredictable pay-per-view.

However, among the many female wrestlers that have competed at the pay-per-view, there are a small handful of wrestlers to be on the winning side of history time and time again.

#7 Nikki Bella (2-0)

Nikki Bella has two out of two victories at Survivor Series.

Nikki Bella’s first appearance at Survivor Series was in 2011, when she was a lumberjill for the Divas Championship match, but her first bout was actually two years later when her team, Total Divas, took on True Divas in a 7-on-7 Survivor Series Elimination match. Nikki proved to be a key asset towards her team winning with three eliminations and ended up becoming one of two survivors along with Natalya.

The following year, she would beat three-time Divas Champion, AJ Lee in less than a minute to capture her second championship. Whilst the way in which she won was controversial as her twin sister, Brie, would cause a distraction by kissing AJ Lee, Nikki would go on to become the longest reigning Divas Champion in history. She also became the longest reigning female champion on the main roster since Trish Stratus back in 2005.

She was scheduled to have her third match at the PPV in 2016 as the captain of Team SmackDown in the Survivor Series elimination match but was attacked leading to her being replaced before the match even started.

With Nikki no longer part of the company, she is very likely to keep her undefeated record intact at the pay-per-view.

