7 Feuds that WWE desperately wants you to forget about

In the world of WWE, it's a given that not every rivalry is going to click. It's hard to come by all-time great rivalries, but there have been some on the other end of the spectrum which bordered "disastrous" for various reasons.

As a result, WWE did all they could to try and erase that from the past. Here are six such feuds that WWE undoubtedly wants you to forget about.

#7. The Undertaker vs Muhammad Hassan

Let's start the list with one of the most controversial rivalries of the Ruthless Aggression Era. If you weren't a fan during the time, there was a certain character named Muhammad Hassan (played by Marc Copani) whose character was that of an Arab who expressed his anger over discrimination faced after 9/11.

When looking back at it, his words didn't make him much of a "heel" per se, but due to the sensitive nature of the subject, he received nuclear heat. If you observe his promos, there was a lot of truth in what he said.

However, things took a turn for the worse. For some reason, WWE decided that it would be appropriate to portray Hassan as having black-masked terrorist-like figures attack The Undertaker while carrying the former Superstar like he was a cult religious leader of sorts.

Unfortunately, the timing of it all made it worse as the London Bombings of 2005 happened around that time, putting WWE in hot water. Forced to scrap everything, they booked a match between Hassan and The Undertaker at The Great American Bash, where The Undertaker destroyed him and wrote him out of TV.

Hassan was sent back to developmental but decided that wrestling wasn't the path he would continue and walked away from WWE. Mark Copani is now the principal of Fulton Junior High School in New York. He's expressed no regret over the career choice that he's taken.

However, there's no denying that WWE wants you to forget all about this.