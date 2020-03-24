7 Forgotten WWE Superstars who could return after WrestleMania 36

A former WWE Champion, former tag team champions, and a few underused Superstars who could return after WrestleMania 36.

WWE may need to bring back some Superstars to freshen things up post-WrestleMania.

The IIconics, Drake Maverick and EC3 have not been on WWE television for a while

WWE's big plans for WrestleMania 36 and the future have been scuppered, but the company seem eager on making the best out of this tough situation. The RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania 36 are usually action-packed as well, with new rivalries beginning, as well as Superstars returning to the shows.

WWE's huge roster means that several Superstars may not be afforded the opportunity to feature on WWE television, with some not seen on WWE for months. But, post-WrestleMania, these forgotten Superstars could make a return to WWE.

Here's seven forgotten WWE Superstars who could return after WrestleMania 36

#7 & #6 Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas - The B-Team

The B-Team

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, The B-Team, have been a tag team for a few years now, but, apart from their brief run as RAW Tag Team champions in 2018, these two Superstars have not had much going for them.

Dallas has been absent from television since Crown Jewel last October when he and Axel competed in a tag team turmoil match. Axel returned to television last month when he faced Daniel Bryan in a singles match.

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who was previously with WWE but is now with rival AEW, recently revealed on his podcast why WWE and Vince McMahon have sidelined the duo:

“He (McMahon) just didn’t see anything in them. Those guys are tremendous performers and I got to see them on the road every night with different opponents, and having twelve, fourteen, fifteen minutes to go out and tell a story.” (H/T WrestlingWorld)

The two SmackDown Superstars could return to the Blue brand after WrestleMania 36 to add fresh competition to the likes of The New Day, The Usos, The Miz and John Morrison, and Heavy Machinery.

