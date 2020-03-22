WWE SmackDown Superstar hints at alliance with Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak

Are Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak set to add a third member to their team?

Shorty G took to Twitter to tease a possible alliance

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak

Chad Gable (aka Shorty G) has offered to help Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak with their wrestling training after watching a video of the two Superstars preparing for their match against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown.

The pre-match routine, which you can see below, even caught the eye of NJPW legend Yuji Nagata, who tweeted that the warm-up was “not really good”.

Gable, a former amateur wrestler who competed at the 2012 Olympics, has now seemingly hinted at a possible alliance with Bryan and Gulak by correcting the duo on their form before asking them to let him know when they are “truly ready”.

I could fit a 747 through the gap in those elbows. And where’s the lat control?



When you guys are truly ready, let me know... https://t.co/qlmNS2dXX4 — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) March 22, 2020

Bryan seemed keen on the idea of Gable joining his new team and even asked the WWE Universe for their thoughts.

🤔 Curious on people’s thoughts of @WWEGable adding on to the already fantastic coaching @DrewGulak. What would you all think of a #BryanGulakGableConnection? https://t.co/HMKjOMcI3P — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 22, 2020

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak’s alliance

After Drew Gulak claimed for several weeks that Daniel Bryan had flaws in his wrestling game, the two men went one-on-one for the first time on WWE television at Elimination Chamber.

Bryan picked up the victory but he gained a lot of respect for his opponent during the match – so much so that he asked the former Cruiserweight Champion to become his mentor.

Following their tag team win over Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown, it has been confirmed that Bryan will challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36 if Gulak is able to defeat Nakamura next week.