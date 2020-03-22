Daniel Bryan apologizes after receiving criticism from NJPW star

The NJPW wrestler wasn't impressed with a bit from last night's SmackDown Live.

Bryan responded with the utmost respect and said that he'll do better.

Daniel Bryan

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan is currently involved in an angle with former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. They kicked off a rivalry following the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV, leading to a match at Elimination Chamber which Bryan won.

On last night's edition of SmackDown Live, Bryan and Gulak took on Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, with Bryan rolling up Cesaro for the victory in the end.

Soon after, a backstage confrontation led to a match being scheduled for next week's SmackDown Live, with Nakamura set to wrestle Gulak. The stipulation states that Bryan will receive an Intercontinental title opportunity against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 36 if Gulak ends up defeating Nakamura.

Before last night's tag team match, Bryan did a little warm up with Gulak in the ring. NJPW wrestler Yuji Nagata took to Twitter and said that he wasn't impressed with the bit. Bryan posted a response and apologized to him, adding that they will do better next time. Check out the tweets below:

Nagata is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and a big name in Japanese professional wrestling. He also had a short stint in MMA but failed to make an impact.

Looking at Nagata's accomplishments in the world of pro-wrestling, it makes sense that someone of the caliber of Bryan is apologizing to him. It clearly shows that Bryan has tons of respect for the in-ring veteran.