7 Former WWE Superstars whose careers took off after leaving the company

WWE is the dream destination for almost every performer in the pro-wrestling industry. While many have gone on to achieve great success in the company, others have not been as lucky.

Bad bookings, injuries, and cost-cutting have been some reasons why superstars have failed to make it big in the company. Yet, many of them have gone on to achieve great success after leaving WWE.

The wrestlers did not lose hope or give up after either departing themselves or getting released by the company. These individuals proved their critics wrong and managed to go on to become some of the biggest names in the industry.

Take a look at the seven former WWE Superstars whose careers took off after they left the company.

#7 Gail Kim took the women's revolution by storm outside WWE

Gail Kim made her WWE TV debut in 2003 and went on to win the Women’s Championship. It looked like WWE was ready to give her a huge push and make her the face of the women’s division. Unfortunately, she was released from her contract in 2004 due to cost-cutting measures.

Kim joined IMPACT Wrestling (fka Total Nonstop Action) soon after and soon became the first Women's Knockout Champion. She returned to WWE in 2008 but her second run was as bland as the first one.

WWE creative could not utilize her talent properly once again and the superstar started getting frustrated. She decided to eliminate herself from a Battle Royal on live TV to secure her release.

During an interview with Lilian Garcia, Kim spoke about her time in WWE and how it helped shape her wrestling career at IMPACT:

“The fans will always be like, 'Oh my God! I hate the way that they used you.' I hear that all the time and my answer to them all the time as well, if they didn’t do that, I would never have had the career I had at TNA IMPACT and I would never have had done all those things and I’m so satisfied with my career and that’s because of the road I’ve taken.... That’s my passion, my love. I’ve been part of this business for close to 20 years,” Gail Kim said.

Kim thrived in IMPACT Wrestling, winning the Knockouts Championship seven times in her career. Her release from WWE ended up benefiting her as it gave her a chance to perform on a promotion that could book her properly.

Kim is one of the best female wrestlers in the world, and she managed to make the most of her wrestling career by leaving WWE at the right time.

