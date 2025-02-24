7 Heel and face turns that can happen at the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber

As the last big WWE Premium Live Event before WrestleMania 41, the Elimination Chamber will set the stage for much of what goes down in Las Vegas. Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso already have picked their opponents for The Showcase of The Immortals.

Ad

Two more stars will determine their fates by winning their respective Chamber matches. Who will face Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley?

The American Nightmare will have a segment with The Rock after The Final Boss tried to sway Rhodes to be his champion.

Will some stars shock the world by switching up their characters? The next seven face and heel turns could rock the Elimination Chamber on The Road to WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

#7. Randy Orton returns to betray his student

When Randy Orton returns to action, will he remain loyal to Cody Rhodes and go after Kevin Owens? Or will he resent that his association with The Amercian Nightmare got him piledriven by Owens?

Since Rhodes will have a segment with The Rock to discuss the latter's "offer," any number of stars could interfere. The Viper hasn't been seen in months and should pop up on The Road to WrestleMania.

Ad

When he does emerge, it could be to blindside and turn on the friend he's been helping out since he came back to WWE. Doing so at the Elimination Chamber PLE would have fans buzzing.

#6. Bianca Belair & #5. Naomi's true natures are revealed

Ad

After video footage showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking toward Jade Cargill's attack scene, Bianca Belair and Naomi definitively concluded they were responsible.

While they are heels and it makes sense, the tag team champs did next to nothing themselves to find out who attacked their friend. It was over three months before any substantial evidence emerged, so they weren't looking too hard.

The truth could come out with both women in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Cargill could emerge while the cage door is open and attack or accuse one or both women. Since neither Bianca nor Naomi did any investigating on their own, it feels very likely that one or both perpetrated the attack.

Ad

#4. Candice LeRae grows tired of Nia Jax

It may not have the same impact as some of the other face and heel turns, but Candice LeRae could be in for a face turn. With Tiffany Stratton away from Nia Jax's side, LeRae remains the scapegoat when things don't go The Irresistible Force's way.

She used to bully and blame Stratton for any failings. LeRae lost to Tiffy and has been pinned in tag team matches. The Annihilator will only lose more and more patience with each failure.

Ad

Since the two will oppose Stratton and Trish Stratus at the Elimination Chamber, LeRae and Jax will probably lose. Jax could blame Candice and The Poison Pixie could stand up for herself.

#3. Jacob Fatu's popularity forces a face turn

Ad

The plan for WrestleMania 41 could be for Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu to do battle in Las Vegas. Solo ditched his allies without explanation after he lost the Tribal Combat bout earlier this year.

Fatu took exception to it and still resents Sikoa because of the action. If the two do square off, one will have to turn face, and The Samoan Werewolf already gets cheers from the audience despite his sometimes savage acts.

Ad

With Rhodes having a segment at the show, both Solo and Fatu could crash it. Sikoa wants yet another shot at the Undisputed WWE Title. The Samoan Werewolf could try to step in and demand one for himself.

If he defies the former NXT North American Champion, Solo could attack his one-time follower. Fatu is already cheered like a face, so an attack by Sikoa at the Elimination Chamber PLE would confirm the turn.

Ad

#2. The Rock could finally pick a side

To say that The Rock's 2025 appearances have been confusing would be a massive understatement. He randomly turned face on RAW on Netflix by praising Cody Rhodes and playing nice for the Netflix officials in attendance.

He didn't do anything of substance the next night on NXT. His recent appearance on SmackDown, however, was another confounding situation.

After announcing New Orleans would host WrestleMania 42, he had a strange segment with Rhodes. He again praised The American Nightmare before declaring he wanted Cody to be "his champion."

Ad

The Rock also wanted Rhodes' soul. If he doesn't get the answer he wants at the Elimination Chamber, he may fully commit to a heel turn.

#1. Cody Rhodes sells his soul at Elimination Chamber

Ad

The big talking point coming out of SmackDown was what to make of the interaction between The Final Boss and Rhodes.

Rock's appearance completely shifted the plans for SmackDown for the worse. He could have simply made his WrestleMania 42 announcement without wasting the next 20 minutes.

Saying he wanted the Undisputed WWE Champion to align with him in about three sentences would have been more effective. Rhodes may recognize the toll being champion has taken and accept Rock's offer at Elimination Chamber.

It would be unexpected and a huge swerve on the way to WrestleMania. Turning heel would also give his title defense a clear heel/face dynamic since he'll likely face John Cena or CM Punk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback