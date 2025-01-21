7 Heel and face turns that can take place at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Depending on the timing, a good heel or face turn can revitalize a character. With the Royal Rumble less than two weeks away, WWE's landscape can change greatly in Indianapolis.

Certain stars can gain fan adulation with valiant runs or by eliminating several others. Although only three matches have been announced for the show, the night will still provide ample opportunities for stars to turn heel or face.

Seth Rollins could be rethinking things after getting blasted with a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn on RAW. Which performers could see a change? The next seven heel and face turns could occur at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#7. Randy Orton's Viper persona could strike at the Royal Rumble

One huge name that's been missing from WWE programming is Randy Orton. After battling the Bloodline left and right with Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes, The Viper was put in the middle when Rhodes decided to team up with Roman Reigns.

Owens lashed out due to not being heard, leading to an attack on Orton. That attack could be the impetus for The Legend Killer to finally turn heel.

He's better with a villainous character and could interfere against both men at The Royal Rumble. Since Rhodes is the current face of the company, simply targeting him or both stars would achieve that.

Owens winning would also be shocking and interesting and could break up Rhodes' title run. WWE did this with Bron Breakker and Trick Williams when they held the NXT Title.

#6. Austin Theory's face turn is long overdue

It felt that Austin Theory was heading for a face turn at various points in 2024. After A Town Down Under lost the WWE tag titles, the writing was on the wall.

Grayson Waller blamed Theory for their failures and felt like he'd eventually turn on him. However, it never happened, even after pushing his partner into danger on several occasions.

The Aussie seemed angry after the duo lost their latest match on SmackDown. The issues may finally come to a head with Waller turning on his friend.

Theory could get sympathy if a group like Legado Del Fantasma or the Bloodline teams up on him. Being the Iron Man in this year's Royal Rumble match would also help his chances.

#5. Bianca Belair could be revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker

There have been zero developments in the investigation behind who attacked Jade Cargill. Naomi and Belair seem like the best candidates since having Nia Jax or Candice LeRae as the attacker would be lazy.

Naomi informed her tag partner that Nick Aldis had no news. Could she be lying to The EST? If she isn't, the situation could blow over during the Royal Rumble.

Cargill has been posting on social media as if nothing happened, and they will probably compete in the Royal Rumble match. The Storm could target the attacker (if she knows their identity) or be eliminated by that person.

If it was Belair, she could toss Cargill out of the match and then brag that it was her all along. Eliminating Naomi would also be a heel-like move for someone who's already portrayed heroically.

#4. Solo Sikoa could rejoin the OG Bloodline

WWE's history with the Bloodline is to eventually turn the members' face after months/years of dastardly deeds. This happened with both Usos and Roman Reigns. Solo Sikoa may be the next to experience this booking.

He left Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga without saying a word and may crawl back to Reigns since he lost Tribal Combat.

Fatu and Tonga's elimination of him would serve the purpose of helping Sikoa turn face. He said he'd acknowledge Roman if he lost, which could also help.

#3. Sami Zayn looks out for Sami Zayn

Everyone in both Bloodlines has a reason to loathe Roman Reigns. Despite returning to his side, Roman abused both the Usos and Sami Zayn.

He forced Zayn to betray his friend Kevin Owens and stand by while the Usos and Solo destroyed him at the Royal Rumble in 2023.

Seth Rollins, Owens, and Drew McIntyre have pointed this out to Zayn every time he tries to validate Roman's actions. That must be tiring since Roman doesn't do the same or help his allies when in danger.

Zayn can finally have enough and eliminate Roman from the Royal Rumble. He could ally with Owens or even help Owens beat Rhodes during their ladder match. That would protect The American Nightmare.

#2. Dirty Dom cleans up his act

Despite being one of the most hated stars in wrestling, Dominik Mysterio could soon be a face. WWE did this with Roman, and now the fans love him despite not really changing anything about his character.

Dominik has stepped up against Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and Gunther when pushed by Finn Balor. Balor has also bullied him over the last several months.

The group could decide to turn on him since he's been more loyal to Liv Morgan. Saving his father, Rey, during the Royal Rumble match could also set him on the righteous path.

#1. Was the Rock setting everyone up for a massive heel turn?

The Rock's appearances on RAW on Netflix and NXT had to be two of the most confusing and counterproductive segments in history. After he won Tribal Combat, he pandered to praise Netflix, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.

It essentially canceled out all of the storytelling from 2024, as well as his actions as The Final Boss. He then pandered to the NXT faithful on the next night. If those showcases were to get him on screen, it would be a huge letdown.

It would make more sense if it led to another heel turn on the Road to WrestleMania. The Rock and commentators made a huge deal of him getting the title of High Chief over 20 years ago.

Why did he bring it up the day before RAW's debut on Netflix? It has to mean something, and the best explanation is that he used it to blindside Roman during the match.

