7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (23 July 2018)

Danny Hart

Roman Reigns will face Bobby Lashley on Raw

The latest episode of WWE Raw will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the show surrounds the Universal Championship, with Roman Reigns set to face Bobby Lashley in a #1 contender match to find out who will challenge Brock Lesnar for the title at SummerSlam.

There has also been plenty of talk about the women’s division over the last week, following the news that Stephanie McMahon will make a “historic announcement” on Monday, with many speculating that there will be an all-female PPV later in the year.

Elsewhere on this week’s show, The B-Team will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against The Deleters of Worlds in a rematch from Extreme Rules, while Seth Rollins will be looking to carve a new path to SummerSlam after failing to win his Triple Threat match last week.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the Intercontinental Championship right now, with Dolph Ziggler seemingly without an opponent following his victory over Bobby Roode, and we will have to wait to find out if Ronda Rousey breaches her additional seven-day suspension from Raw.

In this article, let’s take a look at seven last-minute predictions ahead of the episode.

#7 Will Dean Ambrose appear?

Dean Ambrose is expected back soon

Dean Ambrose has been out of action since December 2017 with a triceps injury. The initial timescale on his return was predicted to be around 6-9 months, which means fans are understandably expecting him to come back to WWE television sooner rather than later.

With Raw taking place in Cincinnati, Ohio – Ambrose’s hometown – this week, there has been more talk than usual about “The Lunatic Fringe” possibly appearing on Monday night.

Now, as nice as it would be to see the former WWE champion have a hero’s welcome in Cincinnati, there are enough high-profile stories heading into this week’s episode, so let’s not build our hopes up too much!

Prediction: No Dean Ambrose appearance

