7 WWE undefeated streaks you might not know about

WWE creative has worked hard to build certain Superstars much more than others. Viewers have watched several well-built men and women go on great undefeated streaks that helped to elevate their careers.

Fans are already aware of the iconic undefeated streaks involving Superstars such as Goldberg, Bruno Sammartino, Asuka, André the Giant, and Umaga. However, their undefeated streaks have been well documented by the company itself.

On this day 30 years ago at Wrestlemania 3, @HulkHogan famously slammed and defeated Andre the Giant, ending his 15 year undefeated streak. pic.twitter.com/icElPPguzb — #HeelBailey (@Brian0924) March 29, 2017

However, there are many other WWE Superstars who may not have had their undefeated streaks in the spotlight as much as the names mentioned earlier.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the seven lesser-known WWE undefeated streaks.

#7 Lars Sullivan had a great WWE NXT undefeated streak

Can @LarsSWWE find a partner to get him on a winning streak? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EbEe8vQnSp — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2017

Making his initial appearances as Dylan Miley in WWE NXT in 2015, Lars Sullivan lost for the first time in his second outing to Apollo Crews. Soon afterward in May 2017, WWE rebranded him as Lars Sullivan and booked him to go on an impressive undefeated streak.

Sullivan’s singles run saw him go through several Superstars including Oney Lorcan, No Way Jose, Marcel Barthel, and Raul Mendoza before he started aiming for the top.

Sullivan lost his first singles match by disqualification to Kassius Ohno in November 2017, but that did not slow him down one bit. The Freak continued to pick up major victories until June 2018 where he was pinned for the first time on television by Aleister Black at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II.

This marked the end of The Freak’s incredible run that saw him remain undefeated for over six months and unpinned for over a year. Following his first loss, Sullivan continued to compete on NXT where he kept picking up victories without taking any pinfall losses.

In June 2019, Sullivan made his main roster debut and defeated Gran Metalik, Kalisto, and Lince Dorado of The Lucha House Party at WWE Super ShowDown. Sullivan competed in just three more matches over the next sixteen months, and he remained undefeated throughout.

#SmackDown ￼ Stat of the Day:



Lars Sullivan returned to in-ring competition tonight after 494 days away. His last match was on June 10, 2019, on #WWERaw ￼.



Believe it or not, Sullivan is STILL undefeated (3-0) since graduating from #WWENXT ￼. pic.twitter.com/3ez76hjuA4 — Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) October 17, 2020

Sullivan was released from his WWE contract in January 2021 after enjoying a dominant but very controversial career. Not many stars in recent years have been built as strong as Sullivan.

