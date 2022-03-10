7 longest-serving WWE stars who are still active

WWE has been home to many superstars over the years. The roster was stacked to its full capacity with talent before the mass releases of 2021.

However, a star's shelf-life in the promotion is different than it used to be. If someone isn't seen as a main eventer, they fall into two categories.

The first is being released. The second is the gatekeeper spot. The latter are trusted veterans that management keeps on the roster to help grow younger stars.

While some stars are booked better than others, some have found niches in the promotion. Here are the seven longest-serving WWE stars that are still active.

Being active means that superstars appear regularly on TV or wrestle throughout the year. Those who have left and come back will only apply if they have consecutive years of service longer than the stars on this list.

#7. Sheamus had his WWE debut in 2009

The Celtic Warrior has been a member of the roster for over a decade.

The Celtic Warrior joined the main roster in 2009. In his tenure, he has done it all. Sheamus has won the WWE title, the US and Intercontinental Championships, and multiple tag team titles.

He has also won the Royal Rumble, King of the Ring, and Money in the Bank. While he is yet to have another world title run, he is consistently utilized on both RAW and SmackDown. Sheamus is currently acting as the mentor to Ridge Holland on the blue brand.

#6 R-Truth, #5 Natalya, & #4 Kofi Kingston debuted for WWE in 2008.

Kofi Kingston has been a valued member of the roster for several years.

2008 saw the debuts of both Kofi Kingston (January) and Natalya (April). Although Kingston debuted with a fake Jamaican accent, it was later dropped. He has been a staple of both the tag team and singles divisions.

R-Truth returned to the company in August 2008 after a stint in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. While he hasn't had a main event role over the last few years, he's been one of the staples of the 24/7 division.

Natalya debuted the same year as a member of the Hart Dynasty. She accompanied Tyson Kidd and DH Smith (Harry Smith) to their matches. The Queen of Harts is also the longest-serving female member of the current roster.

#3. Dolph Ziggler started in WWE with two different gimmicks

Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler “In that case, I’d like to announce my triumphant return to wrestling” “In that case, I’d like to announce my triumphant return to wrestling” https://t.co/weFck2dolL

Dolph Ziggler technically debuted in 2005. Before settling into his well-known Showoff persona, he had two different roles.

The first was as a caddie for Chavo Guerrero's failed Kerwin White gimmick. His second gimmick was of Nicky in the Spirit Squad. Between each persona, Ziggler was sent back to developmental before reappearing.

Once he adopted the Dolph Ziggler moniker in 2008, he received a significant push. He became a mid-card staple for many years and won the world heavyweight title in 2013. However, his run was short-lived as he suffered an unfortunate injury.

Despite his limited run as a main eventer, Ziggler has carved out an important role as a gatekeeper. He recently won the NXT title as well.

#2. The Miz joined WWE in 2006 as a host before becoming a superstar

Fresh off the Real World: New York, The Miz participated in one of the earlier versions of Tough Enough. He went to the finals but lost. However, he found himself in WWE as a host and crowd hyper.

The Miz made his in-ring debut later in 2006, and the rest is history. He has won multiple titles, including the Intercontinental and WWE Championships. He is famous for his intense promos and in-ring skills. As of now, The Miz will team up with Logan Paul to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

#1. Randy Orton's historic WWE career began in 2002

Randy Orton has done a lot in his illustrious career.

Randy Orton is the longest-serving current member of the roster. He debuted in 2002 and joined Evolution after returning from an injury. Orton has had legendary heel runs as The Viper and The Legend Killer. He has become a beloved babyface in his current run with RK-Bro.

Orton is one of the few stars on this listicle that has consistently been a main-event star. The Viper won the WWE title in 2020 during a feud with Drew McIntyre.

Since then, he has been a constant challenger for most titles in the company. His current run with Riddle is perhaps some of the best work of his career, and the duo recently gained the RAW Tag Team titles.

