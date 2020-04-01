7 NXT Superstars who could follow Austin Theory to RAW

Shayna Baszler, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory have already made their RAW debut this year. Who will follow them?

Will some more top NXT Superstars look to switch brands and end up on RAW in the coming weeks?

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

RAW is slowly picking up some top talent from NXT

This week on RAW, Zelina Vega made a major announcement just days before her client Andrade and Angel Garza’s big RAW Tag Team Championship match against The Street Profits.

Vega announced that Andrade had suffered an injury and introduced us to his replacement for The Show of Shows, Austin Theory. In case you didn’t know, Theory is a 22-year-old Superstar who is one of the hottest prospects of the company and has made the jump from NXT to RAW in no time.

With so much promise and potential on NXT, there are several other Superstars who could make the jump to RAW in the coming days and join Superstars like Shayna Baszler, Garza and Theory, who have recently switched brands.

In this article, we will look at seve such Superstars from NXT who could end follow Theory to RAW in the coming days.

#7 Dominik Dijakovic

Dijakovic's rise has been limited on NXT for several reasons

Built like a giant and always ready to feast your eyes, Dominik Dijakovic is a mountain of a man who has been making waves on NXT.

The 6 foot 7-inch Superstar has everything Vince McMahon loves to see in a Superstar, although his rise on the Black and Gold brand has been limited due to various other reasons.

Dijakovic has been competing for NXT’s secondary title for some time now and he has struggled to reach the top of the card as NXT values skill, athleticism, charisma, and storytelling more than just great looks and strength.

However, RAW is one place that could do very well with a Superstar such as Dijakovic. The Superstar is a lot like Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in the ring and on the mic, and someone like him could do well on a brand that has always been about the biggest and most ruthless men in the business.

Advertisement

While Dijakovic is playing a babyface character in NXT, he could be a great heel on RAW and give men like McIntyre, Rusev, and even Brock Lesnar a run for their money!

1 / 7 NEXT