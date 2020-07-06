7 people who will be negatively affected by Rey Mysterio's contract expiring

What's the worst that could happen if Rey Mysterio leaves WWE?

Rey Mysterio leaving WWE could affect these Superstars the most.

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Is Rey Mysterio done with WWE?

Rumor has it that Rey Mysterio's contract with WWE has expired and while the company could just work with the legend on a handshake agreement, this could also very well be the end of Rey Mysterio in WWE. Unfortunately for Mysterio and a slew of other Superstars, him leaving might not be best for business.

If nothing else, it will be very interesting to watch the next couple episodes of Raw to see if this rumor is true or not and what happens next as a result. Here are seven people that will be negatively affected if Rey Mysterio actually ends up leaving WWE.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you think Mysterio will actually leave or not.

#7 Rey Mysterio

Few people are going to be as bad off as Rey Mysterio if he leaves WWE.

If the rumors that Rey Mysterio's contract has actually expired are true, few people will suffer more than Mysterio himself. Not only is that evident by this being one of the best and most personal storylines of his career, but also by what it could mean for his son, Dominick.

WWE has managed to captivate the WWE Universe with this storyline and it all stems from how the Mysterio family has been brought into it. In fact, watching Dominick fight for the honor of his father and his family almost brings a tear to your eyes.

With this probably being the best feud on Monday Night Raw right now, Rey Mysterio would no doubt suffer if he doesn't see this storyline through. His departure would also most likely affect Dominick's future with the company as well, which is something Rey Mysterio wouldn't want to do.

1 / 5 NEXT