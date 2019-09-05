7 ridiculous catchphrases that Chris Jericho turned into the best lines e-e-e-ver!

Chris Jericho can make any word viral!

Chris Jericho's band Fozzy may have a hit single and album named Judas - but he's more like Midas. Everything the AEW World Champion touches, or says, turns to gold.

Jericho recently hit the headlines for his phrase, "A little bit of the bubbly," that's gone viral with songs being edited to wonderfully shoehorn the line into it for comedic value - most prominently Lou Bega's Mambo No 5, Toxic by Britney Spears, Let The Bodies Hit The Floor By Drowning Pool, and many others - but this isn't the first time Jericho has nonchalantly uttered a few words and coined an instantly recognisable phrase.

Lou Bega ft Chris Jericho - Bubbly No5 pic.twitter.com/QYKMk9i6Xi — Jack Layzell (@JackLayzell) September 3, 2019

The first ever Undisputed WWE Champion is known for twisting specific words into tiny gems on his podcast - notably "workout" and "pocket" - and if you could take Jericho's words to the bank, you'd have plenty of cash in your "pochet"!

It's not just "a little bit of the bubbly" that Jericho's had us all chuckling away at, though, he's been doing it for years - so let's run down five other catchphrases the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion has turned into absolute gold!

#7 "E-e-e-e-e-e-ver!"

Okay, so let's start with one of Jericho's earliest masterpieces - the word "ever".

Yep, that's right. One word. Jericho can hook any audience simply by teeing himself up to say the word "ever" when mocking his rivals or cutting a promo.

Jericho has said the word "ever" a lot, even more than I have over the past four sentences - but maybe never as iconic as in 2016, when Jericho returned to WWE to interrupt The New Day.

As well as making "rooty, tooty, booty" a thing and even getting the WWE Universe to chant it at the iconic trio, Jericho provided arguably the best delivery of his "ever" line...well...e-e-e-ever!

